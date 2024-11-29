News & Insights

IAG Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that it holds 90,162,110 treasury shares, with the total issued share capital being 4,971,476,010 shares. This results in total voting rights of 4,881,313,900 shares, excluding treasury shares, which shareholders can use to determine their notification obligations to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

