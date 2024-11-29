IAG Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has announced that it holds 90,162,110 treasury shares, with the total issued share capital being 4,971,476,010 shares. This results in total voting rights of 4,881,313,900 shares, excluding treasury shares, which shareholders can use to determine their notification obligations to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

For further insights into GB:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.