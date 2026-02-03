IAC Q4 Loss Narrows; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - IAC Inc. (IAC) reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter and quarterly revenues declined from last year.

IAC closed the regular trading session on NasdaqGS at $36.80, down $0.22 or 0.59%. In after-hours trading, the stock declined further to $34.60, a drop of $2.20 or 5.98%.

The company's fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $76.79 million or $0.99 per share from $198.98 million or $2.45 per share in the prior year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $645.98 million from $721.44 million last year.

