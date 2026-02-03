Markets
IAC

IAC Q4 Loss Narrows; Stock Down

February 03, 2026 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IAC Inc. (IAC) reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter and quarterly revenues declined from last year.

IAC closed the regular trading session on NasdaqGS at $36.80, down $0.22 or 0.59%. In after-hours trading, the stock declined further to $34.60, a drop of $2.20 or 5.98%.

The company's fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $76.79 million or $0.99 per share from $198.98 million or $2.45 per share in the prior year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $645.98 million from $721.44 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.