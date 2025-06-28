I Paid Off $30K in Credit Card Debt With a Side Gig at Amazon — and You Can Too

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce company and processes approximately 11.9 million orders per day, according to Capital One Shopping. The company regularly hires seasonal workers and also looks for part-time workers, which could make it a great side gig.

Amazon provides plenty of work and offers stability in various economic cycles. Better yet, taking a side gig at Amazon can help move you closer to your financial goals. GOBankingRates reached out to an Amazon picker, who will remain anonymous in this article, who used their Amazon side gig to pay off about $30,000 in credit card debt. Here’s how he did it, and how you can too.

How He Started Working for Amazon

Some people find side gigs after meticulous planning, but it can be serendipitous at other times. Our anonymous interviewee didn’t have Amazon on his radar, but he kept hearing about it.

He said, “I was messing around in the garage and heard about 20 ads looking to hire. So, I decided to try it.”

He became an Amazon picker, also known as someone working in an Amazon warehouse who’s responsible for locating and retrieving items from the shelves for orders. He’s worked there part-time for nearly two years, picking between 15 and 40 hours a week.

What a Typical Day Looks Like

“My typical day starts at 6:30 a.m. Walk the dog, etc., get to the day job by 7:30. Off at 4. Walk the dog again, and then 6:30-10, Amazon,” explained the Amazon picker. “Rinse and repeat. I work the weekends sometimes but try not to.”

However, he isn’t working at a desk all day. Amazon has very active jobs, and that comes with advantages and disadvantages.

“It’s a lot of work. You will be sore from time to time, but it can help you achieve your goal,” he said. “Mine is to retire in five more years from my day job, and [I] may continue at Amazon as a retired person. I didn’t want [credit card] debt to prevent me from retiring.”

While he explained that a job at Amazon can be physically intense, it can also improve your fitness.

“I treat Amazon like a workout and do the best I can. The headphones have helped a lot to pass the time and increased my rates,” he said.

How He Paid Off $30K in Credit Card Debt

Picking up a side gig has helped this Amazon picker get closer to his retirement goals.

“My wife and I have paid off two student loans and around $30,000 [in] credit card debt. Not all through Amazon money,” he explained. “I use the Amazon money as more of a living expense thing and take big swings at the credit card debt. Between extra income and some spending adjustments, I am very close to being out of debt.”

He also doesn’t take out any more student loans for the children and makes tuition payments as they arrive.

Flexibility at Work

As a picker for Amazon, he works 15 to 40 hours per week and has plenty of flexibility. He explained how he even changes his schedule based on the football season.

“As a part-time Amazon employee, I can pick and choose my shifts. During football season, I took Mondays and Thursdays off. Would work Sunday mornings, etc.,” he said.

If you’re looking to trim your debt, an Amazon job can be a valuable side gig. Amazon is frequently hiring, and in some cases, you can work extra hours when your schedule is clear and take fewer shifts when you want to take a break.

