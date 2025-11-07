I Make an Extra $1,000 a Month Selling on Amazon — Here’s How You Can, Too

When Richard Robbins’ 17-year-old son expressed an interest in wanting to make extra money to take girls out on dates and purchase the latest sports equipment, Robbins suggested he try his luck selling items on Amazon. The elder Robbins, co-founder of RobbinsAthletics.com, explained that his son began buying items from local, online auctions (like A-stock.bid) in Tennessee where they live and then re-selling the items on Amazon.

He focuses on purchasing quality yet simple items for less than $10 and then listing them online for at least $80. The venture has been successful and Robbins estimated his son currently earns around $1,000 per month.

“I financed his first couple auction purchases, but he’s made enough money now that he can use his bank debit card to pay for what he wants to buy from the auctions,” stated Robbins. “He’s been bootstrapping, but each time he buys from an auction and turns over the inventory on Amazon, he’s able to buy more and ultimately make more profit.”

Want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start? Below, Robbins and smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, Trae Bodge, offer tips and advice to scrappy up-and-comers hoping to make money on Amazon.

Simplify

If you’re looking for little to no barriers to entry, Robbins recommended selling simple items because they are not typically gated by Amazon — meaning individuals don’t have to apply to sell them. Think: Hand tools, hardware, camping gear, lightweight car parts, etc.

Research

Before purchasing an item you ultimately intend to re-sell, “find that item’s listing on Amazon and pay attention to the item’s price, how many sellers are offering it, the review score and how often the item is selling,” stated Robbins. Understanding the marketplace is key.

Earn

Decide on a high enough resale value to turn a profit. But don’t make the price so high that it’s out of range to other, comparable items.

Keep Going

Try not to get discouraged. Robbins noted the first couple items you sell may take longer to move and sell for a lower price than you hoped. Things will turn around the more you get the hang of it. Through trial and error, keep learning what works and what doesn’t.

Take Quality Photos

“Good photos will make or break a sale,” stated Bodge. “So go the extra mile to make sure you photograph your items in good light and show multiple angles and any tags or certifications that the items you are selling are genuine.”



Create Short Item Descriptions

Bodge stated shoppers are typically attracted to brief yet accurate summaries. So be concise and use keywords that shoppers might use when searching for those items.

Don’t Forget Customer Service

Offering good customer service is an essential investment in your online store.

“You want to build a good reputation so you can earn reviews and stars so people will be more likely to buy from you down the road,” stated Bodge.

She recommended sellers reply quickly to inquiries, package items carefully, ship items quickly and always include a thank you note.

