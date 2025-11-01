I Got Rich Investing — These Lessons for Beginners Could Lead to $1 Million Net Worth

Money influencer Genuinely Genesis (whose real name is Genesis Hinckley) commands a sizable following of more than 137,000 Instagram followers in addition to innumerable more across her social channels. A blend of down-to-earth charisma and concise financial savvy keeps her in the public eye, and she recently shared some lessons learned with her audience.

The subject? A list of things she wished she had known before investing wisely made her rich (Hinckley posits a net worth of more than $1 million, an appreciable amount given her humble beginnings).

“Rich mindsets focus on best case scenarios,” Hinckley began, working casually to set her kitchen affairs in order.

“Poor mindsets let worst case scenarios make all the decisions,” she added, setting the tone for a list of tidbits that could help would-be investors cultivate greater wealth.

Advice for New Investors or Beginner Investors

“Your desire to get things right the first time is keeping you broke, Hinckley said. “Rich people start messy and adjust along the way.” At the same time, she pivoted to add that cash you’re keeping in your bank account (or in a jar or safe somewhere) is a testament to wasted potential earnings. “Uninvested money is like an employee who never clocks in — you’re paying for potential, but seeing no progression.”

According to Hinckley, it’s best to avoid fear entirely, instead relying on faith that you’ll eventually come on top. While doing so, don’t be afraid to shake up your money moves midstream (if it makes sense to do so), as the smartest investors aren’t afraid of change. “Changing your strategy doesn’t make you a failure, it makes you a smarter investor. Fear tells you what you choose today is final. Faith reminds you you’re allowed to pivot as you learn,” she advised.

Investing Can Happen at Any Age, and It’s Never Too Late To Start

The next piece of encouragement was perhaps timeless in nature, a tale as old as investing itself. If you’re worried about being a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to building wealth: Don’t be. Get started now, and commit to the bit, Hinckley affirmed. “You’re not behind, you’re exactly where you need to be to start. Every wealthy person wishes they started earlier. Don’t let your future self wish the same thing.”

Finally, perfectionism — and the often-modern obsession with everything being just-so, even when it comes to financial matters — can be the biggest stumbling block for beginning investors, according to Hinckley.

“Life starts happening for you when you stop waiting for perfect and start choosing progress. Wealth doesn’t come from waiting, it comes from deciding,” she began, before turning to a somewhat cheeky and self-congratulatory conclusion that nonetheless contained an earnest encouragement.

“I used to think investing was for people that were smarter than me. Now I know it’s for people braver than I used to be. You are brave. You just need a little push from someone on the internet,” she concluded.

