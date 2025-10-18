I Asked Perplexity Where To Retire on $2,000 a Month: Here’s What It Said

A $2,000 monthly budget gives retirees just $24,000 a year for housing, energy, food, clothing, transportation, healthcare and all the other various expenses of daily life. It’s not a lot, but according to the artificial intelligence (AI) bot Perplexity, it can be enough to live on — depending on where you retire.

The AI search platform, which cited sources such as Forbes, 401(k) Specialist and SeniorLiving, said, “You can retire on $2,000 a month in various affordable locations both within the United States and internationally.”

How Does an International Retirement Sound?

According to Perplexity’s analysis, retirees willing to settle abroad have the best shot of living comfortably on a $2,000 monthly budget.

Specifically, the platform recommends Chiang Mai, Thailand, which it says can provide “very inexpensive living with apartments costing $150 to $500 per month, excellent healthcare and vibrant city life.”

However, it warns those prone to homesickness that the city is “far from home and [a] support structure.”

If Thailand is too exotic, remote and unfamiliar, Perplexity recommends the following countries instead (though you may run into similar problems living anywhere internationally):

Costa Rica

Portugal

Panama

Slovenia

Italy

Mexico

Greece

The US and Its Territories Are Limited, but You Have Options

For those who aren’t looking to pull up stakes and start over in a foreign country, Perplexity recommends the following cities.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

“One-bedroom apartments range from $600 to $900,” Perplexity said. “Being a U.S. territory means access to U.S. services, though healthcare infrastructure can be a concern.”

Claremont, New Hampshire

“A small, affordable city with rent around $950 and good proximity to larger cities.”

El Paso, Texas

“Moderate city living with one-bedroom apartments around $850, but watch out for rising costs.”

Tallahassee, Florida

“The most economical retirement destination in the U.S., with average monthly expenses below $1,000 for renters and good recreational opportunities.”

Other US-Based Alternatives

If none of those cities suit you, Perplexity recommends:

Parma Heights, Ohio

Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Freeport, Illinois

Lincoln, Nebraska

Perplexity concluded, “These places offer a mix of lower housing costs, affordable living and access to amenities suitable for retirees living on a $2,000 monthly budget. The best choice depends on preferences like climate, proximity to family, healthcare needs and lifestyle.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked Perplexity Where To Retire on $2,000 a Month: Here’s What It Said

