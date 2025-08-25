Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency that many may look to in order to get rich. But is that actually feasible? GOBankingRates asked Grok, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool with a reputation for raw, unfiltered takes, exactly how to get rich off bitcoin today.

It revealed strategies and pitfalls, laying out ideas you’d rarely see in mainstream advice columns or safe investment guides. Grok stated that it can benefit those who take risks that blur the line between courage and recklessness, challenging traditional financial advisors. Of course, Grok put out a disclaimer that it’s not a financial advisor and suggested consulting one for investment advice.

Leverage Debt To Stack Bitcoin Aggressively

Grok’s first tip isn’t for the faint of heart. It suggested leveraging cheap debt to buy more bitcoin during price dips. According to Grok, savvy investors use low-interest personal loans, home equity lines of credit or zero-percent credit card offers to scoop up bitcoin, betting that its annual growth outpaces borrowing costs.

In fact, Redwood Collections reported that “over 60% of crypto investments are funded by conventional borrowing,” confirming this high-wire strategy is not unique to elite traders. However, it cautioned that this strategy could compromise many people’s finances.

Leveraged Trading

Grok explained that real acceleration comes through leveraged trading, with tools like futures and options. Grok noted that skilled traders could “short futures when overbought, go long when fear peaks, and use 5-10x leverage on platforms such as Bybit or Deribit.”

According to PrimeXBT, leveraged trading crypto presents a higher level of risk and reward; however, margin balances can be subject to magnified losses. Additionally, Grok warned that “eighty to ninety percent lose,” underlining leveraged trading is for quant professionals.

Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining may seem outdated, but Grok insisted the game isn’t over for those willing to push boundaries for cheap electricity. Mining with application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) in low-cost energy spots, like stranded gas flares or renewables, could keep the profit window alive, it noted.

Bitbo reported that miners produce “around $20 million worth of Bitcoin per day,” though only “professional miners” with resources dominate the space thanks to high hardware costs. Cointelegraph also noted that miners are seeing “tightened profit margins” with bitcoin mining right now.

Build or Exploit Bitcoin Ecosystems

Another path to bitcoin riches, according to Grok, is to get involved in the ecosystem instead of just holding coins and waiting for prices to rise. Launching a bitcoin-focused business could offer unique routes to profits.

“Bitcoin-native startups have raised nearly $1.2 billion between 2021 and 2024,” according to Bitcoin Magazine, showing strong investor interest in building and scaling within the ecosystem.

According to B2Broker, a crypto business can be lucrative; however, it’s important to have “proper knowledge” before beginning.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, bitcoin presents many options for building wealth; however, many of them come with risks. Before taking action, consider your risk tolerance and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Consulting a financial advisor could also be beneficial.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always consider your individual circumstances and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

