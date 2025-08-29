I Asked Grok for the Best Side Gigs in 2025 That Actually Work — Here’s What It Said

The least surprising 2025 fact so far: With inflation still squeezing budgets and economic uncertainty continuing, many people are looking for reliable ways to earn extra income. I asked Grok, Elon Musk’s AI assistant, for the best side gigs in 2025 that actually work.

“These options cater to various skills, schedules, and investment levels,” Grok explained, and then went on to talk about the benefits of flexibility and accessibility over unrealistic promises.

Here are the six side gigs Grok recommended, along with specific earning estimates and startup requirements.

AI Prompt Engineering

Earnings estimate: $25 to $150 per hour

Grok’s top recommendation is, perhaps unsurprisingly, AI. AI prompt engineering involves crafting precise prompts to get better outputs from tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Midjourney.

“As AI integrates into workflows, demand for skilled prompt engineers is rising,” Grok wrote. “It’s a high-skill, high-reward gig with low startup costs.”

Companies need people who understand how to communicate effectively with AI systems to get the best results. Essentially, you help businesses optimize their AI tools for content creation, data analysis and other tasks.

Earning potential ranges from $25 to $150 per hour depending on expertise and project complexity. The startup requirements are minimal: basic AI tool familiarity, a portfolio showcasing prompts and outputs, and a computer with internet access.

Grok recommended platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, PromptBase and Reddit’s r/PromptEngineering community.

Freelance Video Editing for Short-Form Content

Earnings estimate: $500 to $5,000+ per month

Short-form video content dominates social media in 2025, creating huge demand for editors who can create TikToks, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

“Short-form video is dominating in 2025, with businesses outsourcing to keep up with trends,” Grok explained. “It’s flexible and can be done remotely with minimal equipment.”

The work involves editing videos for businesses, influencers and creators, including adding captions, effects and music. The flexibility makes it ideal for people with other commitments.

Monthly earnings range from $500 to $5,000 or more, depending on client volume and how niche your specialization is. Areas like fitness, tech and lifestyle content tend to pay better rates.

Startup needs include a smartphone or computer, editing software like Adobe Premiere or free tools like DaVinci Resolve, and a portfolio of sample edits. Bonus points: Grok suggested showcasing work on your own social media to attract clients.

Mobile Car Wash and Detailing

Earnings estimate: $36,000-$90,000 per year

Grok called mobile car washing “the fastest-growing side hustle in 2025” due to convenience-driven demand. The service involves offering on-site car washing and detailing at customers’ locations.

Annual earnings range from $36,000 to $90,000 for consistent work, with hourly rates of $20 to $50 for part-time gigs. Top performers can exceed six figures by building regular client bases.

Startup costs are reasonable, ranging from $100 to $500 for basic setups. You need cleaning supplies, a water source (either bring your own or let people know you need to use theirs) and a transport vehicle. More advanced detailing equipment costs more but enables higher pricing.

Grok recommended platforms like TaskRabbit and local Facebook groups for finding clients. The AI suggested targeting wealthier neighborhoods or apartment complexes for repeat business.

E-Commerce Selling

Earnings estimates: $500 to $5,000+ per month

E-commerce continues growing, with 87.9% of U.S. consumers shopping online in 2025, according to Grok. The side gig involves selling products via Amazon FBA, Etsy or print-on-demand platforms.

“AI tools streamline product research and listing, making it easier to start,” Grok noted, highlighting how technology simplifies the process compared to previous years.

Monthly earnings typically range from $500 to $5,000 depending on product niche and sales volume. Print-on-demand can yield $1 to $5 per sale for digital assets with minimal upfront investment.

Startup needs include a computer, internet access and research tools like Helium 10 for product analysis. Initial costs range from $0 for print-on-demand to $500 for Amazon FBA inventory sourcing.

Grok recommended focusing on seasonal or niche items like custom pet products. The AI warned against scams promising “done-for-you” stores and suggested setting aside 30% of earnings for taxes.

User Testing for Websites and Apps

Earnings estimates: $100 to $500 per month

Website and app user testing offers a simple way to earn money by providing feedback on digital products. Companies pay for insights on usability, navigation and functionality.

“No experience or degree is needed, and tasks are quick (10-20 minutes), making it ideal for busy schedules,” Grok explained.

Individual tests pay $10 to $60 each, with regular testers earning $100 to $500 monthly. The work involves using websites or apps while recording your thoughts and experiences.

Startup requirements are not too bad: a smartphone or computer with reliable internet and a quiet space for recording feedback. The flexibility makes it perfect for filling spare time between other commitments.

Recommended platforms include UserTesting, TryMyUI, KashKick and FreeCash. Grok advised signing up for multiple platforms to increase opportunities and checking reviews to verify legitimacy.

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

Earnings estimate: $20,000 to $40,000 per year part time

Pet care services remain consistently in demand, especially during holidays and travel-heavy periods. The work involves caring for pets, walking dogs or housesitting with multiple animals.

“Pets are a priority for many, and demand spikes during travel-heavy periods,” Grok observed.

Hourly rates range from $15 to $50, while housesitting gigs with multiple pets can pay $500 to $1,000 per week. Average annual earnings range from $20,000 to $40,000 for part-time work.

Startup needs are minimal, requiring reliable transportation and basic pet supplies like leashes and treats (although, it’s worth noting that many owners provide their own). Apps like Rover take a 20% cut, which Grok advised factoring into pricing decisions.

Grok’s Key Advice for Side Gig Success

Throughout its recommendations, Grok hit on a few key factors to maximize your success.

First, the AI said to avoid oversaturated markets and scammy opportunities that promise unrealistic returns. Instead, focus on legitimate platforms with verified track records and transparent payment structures.

Grok also said that being super specialized with your side gigs (as opposed to competing in general markets) is important. AI prompt engineering beats general freelance writing. Fitness video editing beats general video editing. You get the idea.

The AI recommended building portfolios and joining relevant communities to network and learn from others. For example, Reddit and Discord have communities for pretty much every job.

Tax planning was also important to Grok. The AI advised setting aside 30% of earnings for taxes and tracking expenses that can be deducted from business income.

