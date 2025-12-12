I Asked ChatGPT What To Avoid Buying Until the Holidays End — Here’s What It Said

A November survey by TD Bank found that over half (52%) of Americans plan to spend less this holiday season due to tariff worries. While 79% are actively seeking sales, discounts and coupons to reduce costs.

To score budget-friendly deals on some items, they may be better off waiting until after the holidays. I asked ChatGPT about which items drop in cost after Christmas and here’s what it replied.

Holiday-Themed Items

The word “duh” comes to mind, but you can, in fact, score enormous discounts on holiday items starting Dec. 26.

Don’t discount the idea just yet. Some higher-ticket items like artificial Christmas trees are worth storing as seasonal decor for decades. You can enjoy other consumable items just as well in January — think holiday chocolates, pine-scented candles and soaps.

Winter Clothing

While you’ll probably need to wait until February, retailers do clear out winter clothing to make room for spring inventory.

“If you’re really looking to score a deal on trending coats and winter gear, I suggest waiting until February,” said Bobby Ghoshal of AI-powered shopping discount finder Dupe.com.

Toys, Games and Puzzles

This one also falls in the no-brainer category. Toy sales peak in December, of course, then crash afterward.

Retailers don’t know which toys or games will prove popular in the coming year, so many offer clearance sales on unsold inventory.

TVs and Electronics

Electronics retailers often clear out any inventory that they undersold in December after the holidays.

In particular, ChatGPT points to TVs, which many retailers discount in late January for SuperBowl sales. And sure enough, The New York Times reported late January typically features the best deals on TVs.

Home Goods and Small Appliances

Retailers often over-order home goods like air fryers, coffee makers, kitchen gadgets and home decor like rugs ahead of the Black Friday rush. Then they cross their fingers that they sell all of it before Christmas.

What they don’t sell typically ends up on clearance sales come January.

Fitness Equipment

You know how all the “resolutioners” flood gyms and yoga studios in early January?

Many fitness retailers compete with one another over New Year’s resolution promotions. And by late January when the resolutioners return to munching popcorn on the couch, some retailers offer fresh sales to empty inventory surpluses.

“If you’re in the market for hand weights, a treadmill or stationary bike, it’s smart to hold off until January,” Ghoshal added.

Bedding and Linens

Dating back to 1878, linen retailers have a tradition of discounts up to 70% in post-Christmas “white sales.”

Discounted items include sheets, comforters, duvet covers, towels, mattress toppers and sometimes even mattresses. Research local or online retailers who have historically promoted white sales and consider waiting on these items.

