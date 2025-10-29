I Asked ChatGPT To Provide the Perfect Balanced Portfolio — Here’s What It Said

One of the keys to long-term financial success is maintaining a balanced portfolio that helps protect your wealth during periods of economic and stock market turbulence.

The idea is that when one asset class slumps, another will offset that by continuing to grow. This means you don’t have to worry about getting wiped out financially because you are too reliant on one asset class.

Read More: How To Start Investing With Less Than $1,000

Explore More: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

So what does the perfect balanced portfolio look like? GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT that question, and here’s what it said.

Also see how to invest like Warren Buffett, according to ChatGPT.

What Is a Balanced Portfolio?

The first thing ChatGPT wants you to know is that there’s no one-size-fits-all “perfect” balanced portfolio. It all depends on your age, income, family situation, goals and other factors.

But there are some general guidelines you can follow — beginning with the types of assets you should include in your portfolio. Here’s a rundown:

Stocks/mutual funds

Bonds

Cash or cash equivalents

Real estate, commodities or alternative assets.

To perfectly balance your portfolio, you’ll first need to weigh several factors. Here are some things to consider, according to ChatGPT:

Goals (retirement, wealth building, income, etc.)

Time horizon (short term vs. long term)

Risk tolerance (conservative, moderate, aggressive)

Liquidity needs (how soon you may need the money)

Net worth and income stability.

Check Out: Why You Should Start Investing Now (Even If You Only Have $10)

How To Perfectly Balance Your Portfolio

You can keep your portfolio simple by restricting it to stocks, bonds and cash accounts. But as ChatGPT noted, that doesn’t necessarily fit with a modern, diversified, long-term portfolio that balances growth, stability and innovation.

Here’s what ChatGPT recommended as an “ideally diversified” model for moderate-to-aggressive investors with a time horizon of 10 or more years.

Asset Type Allocation Range Purpose Stocks/funds 40%-50% Growth, capital appreciation U.S. large cap 20%-25% Stability, blue chip exposure U.S. midcap and small cap 5%-10% Higher growth potential, more risk International developed 5%-10% Global diversification Emerging markets 5%-7% Higher risk, higher reward Bonds 15%-25% Stability, income, lower volatility Government bonds 5%-10% Safe haven, recession hedge Corporate bonds 5%-10% Income, slightly higher yield International bonds 0%-5% Global diversification Real Estate (REITs or Direct) 10%-15% Inflation hedge, passive income REITs (publicly traded) 5%-10% Easy access, dividend income Direct real estate 0%-10% Long-term appreciation, cash flow Crypto/Digital Assets 1%-5% High risk, high potential return Bitcoin and ethereum Core positions Store of value, smart contracts Other tokens Small allocation Speculative bets Cash and Savings 5%-10% Liquidity, emergency fund High-yield savings/CDs 3%-5% Low risk, some interest Money market or short bonds 2%-5% Short-term parking Alternatives (Optional) 0%-5% Diversification, low correlation Commodities (gold, silver) 0%-3% Inflation hedge Private equity/venture capital 0%-3% High return potential (illiquid)

Again, there’s no one-size-fits-all portfolio. This allocation is for a moderate-to-aggressive investor with a longer-term time horizon. To figure out what works for you, think about your own risk tolerance and goals, and consider discussing it with a financial advisor.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT To Provide the Perfect Balanced Portfolio — Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.