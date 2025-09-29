I Asked ChatGPT To Predict the Next Big Side Hustle: Here’s Its Answer

Leave it to the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to recommend its own tech base as the future of side hustles. However, with AI seizing jobs in every industry, ChatGPT’s predictive skills are spot on when it comes to upcoming trends in the gig economy.

For many Americans, the days of relying on a single job for financial independence and creative freedom are long gone. More workers are choosing side hustle work than ever, fueled by the passion and skills they bring to the table.

GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT to predict the next big side hustle, and here’s what it said about opportunities gaining serious traction in 2025 and beyond.

‘AI-Powered Hustles and Microservices’

The potential for successful AI side hustles is limitless, but some gigs have much more earning power than others.

According to NetCredit data, business, influencer and social media marketing strategy; content and video editing; and website, landing page and UX design are AI-related side hustles that are in demand and growing. Basically, any job that can uniquely apply AI to existing industries to do things faster, cheaper and with a personal touch will be highly sought-after.

‘Mobile and Convenience-Based Services’

Speaking of a personal touch, when new technology begins to mesh with everyday life, people are drawn to preserve vital purpose-driven human connections. For example, the AI platform stated that search interest in mobile car washes has grown 276% recently.

Keep your eyes and ears open to “real world” services like pet sitting, mobile bike repair and home organization, along with curated experiences that help build community bonds.

‘Digital Product-Based Income’

All side hustles that involve AI-created digital content will be a boon to every small business and industry giant.

This can include things like editing and template design, as well as anything involving embedding integrations (fusing AI in embedded systems to allow devices to process data and make decisions autonomously) and stable diffusion art (a deep learning model used for converting text to images).

‘Micro-Consulting and Freelance Services’

Targeted, specialized side hustles are increasingly popular as consumers seek personalized experiences from people with actual experience. “This form of freelance consulting focuses on niche markets and small-scale projects, and it’s quickly emerging as a popular way for individuals to leverage their expertise and profit from their experience,” according to the entrepreneur supporters at Founder Club.

ChatGPT suggested virtual sessions for resume building and marketing campaigns, as well as voiceover and audio branding, as examples.

‘Sustainability and Niche Markets’

Both businesses and job seekers place a high importance on sustainability in today’s job market. The need for workers with “green skills” is growing as a result of government laws, investment trends and the push for accountability by younger generations. “Vintage, thrift resale, plant-based or organic creations, [and] green consulting all tap into rising eco-conscious consumers,” ChatGPT explained.

Likewise, ChatGPT suggested that opportunities will be plentiful for those providing niche services to under-resourced communities, like tech support for the elderly and culturally focused content. AI has been supporting these high-loyalty, less competitive areas for years and will continue to expand into new applications — and side hustle opportunities — in the future.

Cooking up the next big side hustle won’t include a hidden recipe. It will use new technology to solve old problems, foster real-world connections in a digital era and market personal experiences to audiences through AI application. This is good news for observant and open-minded entrepreneurs who stand to thrive in the perpetually developing hustle economy.

