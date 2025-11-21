Getting rich quick seems like a long shot unless you win the lottery or something equally unexpected. Curious if there was a way that a regular person could make some cash fast, I turned to ChatGPT for an answer. I asked the artificial intelligence platform: “Are there any ways to get rich quick that actually work?”

Find Out: Suze Orman Says If You’re Doing This, You’re ‘Making the Biggest Mistake in Life’

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

I expected it to tell me no, but it didn’t. Instead, ChatGPT gave a surprisingly grounded answer. Here’s what it said about the real ways to rapidly grow personal wealth.

Start a Service Business With Low Overhead

ChatGPT started with sensible advice you wouldn’t expect: “The fastest legitimate way to grow income is to sell a service that solves a real problem.”

That’s right, not a mention of crypto or other investments.

It explained that if you already have a skill people need, like writing, marketing, design, consulting or even sales, you can turn that into income fast. You don’t need any inventory, just you, your offer and people willing to pay for results.

The reason this works quickly is because you can charge high rates. “Start with one clear offer and focus on results,” it added. “If you help people make or save money, they’ll pay you well and fast.”

Check Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Flip Assets or Digital Products

Next, ChatGPT mentioned flipping, but not in the garage sale way. You can flip almost anything, from domains to websites, vintage goods and even digital products. “The goal is to find something undervalued, improve it, and sell it for more,” it said.

This could mean, for example, buying a small affiliate site, improving traffic and conversions then reselling it. You could also create templates, courses or other digital products and sell them repeatedly.

ChatGPT warned, though, that flipping requires knowledge and timing. “If you don’t understand what makes something valuable, you’re just gambling.”

Build and Monetize an Audience

“An audience is one of the fastest forms of leverage. Once people trust you, you can sell almost anything that genuinely helps them,” ChatGPT said. It explained that you don’t need millions of followers, just a few thousand engaged ones who care about your niche. Then, you can launch products, offer services or share affiliate links directly with them.

If you consistently provide value, your audience becomes your fastest path to income. This is especially true since attention compounds faster. So instead of chasing virality, ChatGPT recommends focusing on trust and relevance. The payoff can happen in weeks once people start seeing you as a go-to source.

Join a High-Commission Sales Team

This one again surprised me. I didn’t expect ChatGPT to mention traditional jobs. But it said, “If you want fast income without starting a business, sales is one of the quickest ways.”

High-commission roles like selling software, financial services or real estate can generate six-figure incomes in a year or less if you’re good at closing deals.

Of course, it’s not easy. But the upside is uncapped income. You get paid in proportion to your results, not your time. For anyone who’s driven and coachable, this is probably the most direct get-rich-fast option.

Buy or Grow a Small Online Business

If you have some capital, ChatGPT suggests buying or growing an online business.

“Buying an existing micro-SaaS [software-as-a-service], newsletter or e-commerce store can shortcut years of startup struggle,” ChatGPT said. “If you can improve what’s already working, you can scale profits quickly.”

It compared the outlay to real estate investing but online. You acquire something that’s already generating income, optimize it and either keep it or sell it later for more.

Finally, I asked ChatGPT what the real shortcut was if there was one at all. Its answer was timeless.

“If there’s any way to get rich fast, it’s by learning valuable skills faster than everyone else and applying them before they do.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT If There Are Any Ways To Get Rich Quick That Actually Work

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.