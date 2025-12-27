I Asked ChatGPT How To Spend Less in 2026: Here’s What It Said

Over time, I’ve learned that the wisest New Year’s resolutions are often the ones that make a meaningful difference in my daily life. Goals like improving finances, getting some form of daily exercise or reading more aren’t terribly hard, and they help me live more comfortably in the here and now while also setting myself up for a better future. This year, one of my resolutions involves learning how to spend less money in 2026.

As your friendly neighborhood financial writer, I can access a wide range of experts who can advise me on curbing my spending. But what if I want broader ideas before I approach those experts? I’d do what many people do — turn to ChatGPT. I asked the AI a very simple question: “How can I spend less in 2026?” It responded with some smart and practical ideas to consider.

1. Audit Your 2025 Spending Before 2026 Starts

My friend ChatGPT was direct: “You can’t fix what you don’t see.” In other words, it’s time for me to sit down and take a cold, hard look at how I spent my money in 2025. To take some of the stress out of the task, ChatGPT laid out clear, actionable steps:

Download your 2025 bank and credit card statements.

Group spending into categories, such as housing, groceries, eating out, subscriptions, shopping and travel.

Identify your top three “leaks” and focus on those first. These usually generate the biggest savings.

In my case, I could probably start grocery shopping more regularly at cheaper stores like Aldi or pick up certain items at Dollar Tree. And I’ve definitely gone a little overboard on gift-giving this year. Good to know.

2. Cut Daily Living Costs

Next, ChatGPT encouraged me to cut the amount I spend on daily living — focusing mainly on groceries and eating out. The AI listed suggestions to make both parts of life less expensive.

Groceries

Switch 20% to 30% of items to store-brand equivalents.

Buy in bulk only for items you consistently use.

Plan three or four core meals to rotate each week.

Use a grocery list — impulse purchases are where budgets tend to break down.

Dining out

Set a monthly cap — for example, $150 — and preload that amount onto a debit card.

Replace two restaurant meals per month with a “fake takeout” dinner at home.

These are strong suggestions. I’d never considered creating a debit card specifically for dining out. That said, groceries and restaurants aren’t the only daily expenses worth scrutinizing. I should also consider lowering my utility bills, cutting cable or negotiating internet service to create meaningful savings.

3. Cancel or Replace Recurring Charges

This is a classic piece of financial wisdom for good reason. As ChatGPT reminded me, “Most people overspend here without noticing.” Rather than simply canceling everything outright, the AI suggested a more methodical approach:

Review all subscriptions: streaming, apps, delivery passes, digital storage, gym and software.

Cancel anything you haven’t used in the past 30 days.

Look for lower-cost alternatives, such as sharing a family plan, switching to annual billing or downgrading tiers.

This step is usually one of the easiest — and least painful — ways to cut spending quickly.

4. Set a ‘Frugal Trigger’ Rule

This piece of advice is designed to curb impulsive spending. ChatGPT challenged me to give myself a 48-hour cooling-off period before buying anything nonessential. I need to ask myself a simple question: Will this improve my life 30 days from now? If the answer is no, I shouldn’t buy it.

“This single habit can save hundreds,” the AI said.

5. Plan Travel in Advance

Travel — especially last-minute trips — can be a major budget buster. ChatGPT told me to set a clear travel budget for 2026, giving the example of setting aside $1,500 for the year.

In addition to saving early, I should plan when and where I’ll travel well in advance. As the AI cautioned, “Last-minute trips drain money.” Using price alerts, booking during off-peak seasons and being flexible with dates can all help reduce travel costs.

6. Reduce Transportation Costs

Some costs of owning and maintaining a car are beyond your control, like gas prices. But there are things you can do to lighten the load, such as carpooling, combining errands or trying one “car-free day” per week if possible, according to ChatGPT.

The AI also suggested that if my insurance renews in 2026, I should compare at least three different quotes. Keeping up with routine maintenance, such as proper tire inflation and regular oil changes, can help prevent expensive repairs later.

7. Automate Your Savings

ChatGPT had a simple slogan: “If you don’t see it, you don’t spend it.”

The AI recommended automatically transferring a small amount directly from my paycheck into savings. Even $25 a week adds up over time. It suggested creating a separate account labeled “2026 Goals.” A high-yield savings account would be a practical option for that purpose.

8. Lower Shopping Expenses

This suggestion felt a bit tough: ChatGPT proposed creating a strict “buy list” of items I’m allowed to purchase — and treat everything else as off-limits. I’m not entirely sold; being overly restrictive can create an all-or-nothing mentality that leads to overspending later.

However, the other suggestions resonated more strongly, including trying a 30-day no-shopping challenge each quarter and using the “per-use” rule, which asks whether the number of times I’ll use an item justifies the cost.

9. Negotiate Whenever Possible

“You can negotiate more than you think,” ChatGPT advised. This felt especially on point, and I plan to try negotiating in several areas it suggested:

Internet and phone bills

Car insurance

Rent, particularly at renewal in competitive markets

Medical bills, including asking about payment plans or cash discounts

After reviewing this list, I suspect my next question for ChatGPT will be about negotiation tactics.

10. Pick One Clear 2026 Money Goal

To help me stay motivated without feeling overwhelmed, ChatGPT recommended choosing one clear, tangible financial goal to focus on. These might include saving $5,000, paying off a credit card or building a three-month emergency fund.

“A specific target makes every spending decision easier,” ChatGPT said.

The Bottom Line

ChatGPT offered solid, high-level guidance for spending less in the year ahead. While I still plan to consult a financial planner who is more aware of my specific situation, this exercise was a useful — and surprisingly practical — starting point.

