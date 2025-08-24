I Asked ChatGPT How Much the Average Upper-Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 75 — Here’s What It Said

Planning for retirement is tricky enough when you’re trying to figure out how much you’ll need. But what about the specifics? How much does someone who’s actually made it to 75 spend each month? I asked ChatGPT to break down the monthly expenses of upper-middle-class retirees at age 75, and the AI’s detailed response offers a realistic picture of what comfortable retirement actually costs.

“The monthly spending of an upper middle class retiree at age 75 can vary based on lifestyle, location and health,” ChatGPT explained, “but we can estimate a typical range based on reliable financial data sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), EBRI (Employee Benefit Research Institute) and retirement studies.”

Here’s a look at ChatGPT’s retirement spending breakdown.

Who Counts as Upper Middle Class in Retirement?

Before diving into the numbers, ChatGPT defined what “upper middle class retiree” actually means. According to the AI’s analysis, these retirees typically have:

Retirement savings of $500,000 to $2 million or more

Social Security income, possibly a pension

A home that may be paid off

Comfortable but not extravagant spending habits

This isn’t Warren Buffett money, but it’s also not scraping by on Social Security alone. These are people who saved consistently throughout their careers and can afford some discretionary spending without constantly worrying about running out of money.

The Monthly Spending Breakdown

ChatGPT provided a detailed category-by-category breakdown of where the money goes each month:

Housing: $1,200-$2,000 Monthly

This includes property taxes, maintenance, insurance and utilities. “Many 75-year-olds own their home,” ChatGPT wrote, which is why this number is lower than you might expect. No mortgage payment makes a huge difference in housing costs.

Even so, housing remains the largest expense category. Property taxes don’t disappear with the mortgage, and maintenance costs can actually increase as both the house and homeowner age.

Healthcare: $800-$1,200 Monthly

“Healthcare becomes a larger portion of spending at this age,” the AI observed. This category includes Medicare premiums, supplemental insurance, prescription drugs and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

At 75, healthcare isn’t just about annual checkups anymore. Regular specialist visits, prescription medications and potential long-term care needs all contribute to making this the second-largest expense category.

Food and Dining: $600-$900 Monthly

This covers both groceries and eating out. Interestingly, this amount might actually be lower than what working-age people spend, since retirees often have more time to cook at home and may eat smaller portions.

Transportation: $400-$700 Monthly

Car payments (if any), gas, insurance, maintenance and registration fees fall into this category. Many 75-year-olds are driving less than they used to, which helps keep these costs manageable.

Entertainment and Travel: $500-$1,000 Monthly

“Travel and entertainment spending might decline compared to early retirement,” ChatGPT wrote. At 75, the big international adventures might be winding down, but there’s still budget for hobbies and visiting family.

Everything Else: $600-$1,100 Monthly

This includes utilities, communication costs and miscellaneous personal expenses. Phone bills, internet, clothing, personal care and all the other small expenses that add up.

The Total Picture: $4,100-$6,900 Monthly

When you add it all up, ChatGPT calculated that upper-middle-class retirees at age 75 spend between $4,100 and $6,900 monthly. That’s roughly $49,000 to $83,000 annually.

For context, that’s a pretty comfortable lifestyle without being lavish. It’s enough to maintain a nice home, handle healthcare needs, travel occasionally and enjoy hobbies without constantly checking the bank balance.

How Do They Afford It?

ChatGPT explained that these retirees typically “draw ~3-4% annually from retirement assets to supplement Social Security and pensions.” This follows the traditional retirement withdrawal rule that says you can safely withdraw about 4% of your retirement savings each year.

So, if you’ve got $1 million saved, that’s about $40,000 annually or roughly $3,300 monthly from your retirement accounts. Add Social Security (which averages around $1,900 monthly for higher earners) and possibly a pension, and you can see how the math works out.

What the Numbers Really Mean

The spending ranges ChatGPT provided reflect the reality that retirement costs vary significantly based on where you live and what kind of lifestyle you want. Someone in rural Arkansas will spend far less on housing than someone in suburban California, even within the same economic class.

Health is another major variable. “Healthcare becomes a larger portion of spending at this age,” the AI wrote, but that could mean anything from routine maintenance to managing chronic conditions or dealing with serious illness. It can also vary based on your doctors, what insurance you carry and any health issues you’re dealing with.

Planning Implications

ChatGPT’s breakdown suggests that if you want to maintain an upper-middle-class lifestyle at 75, you’re looking at needing roughly $50,000-$80,000 in annual income. With Social Security covering maybe half of that for higher earners, you need your savings and other income sources to provide $25,000-$40,000 annually.

Using the 4% withdrawal rule, that means having $625,000 to $1 million in retirement savings — right in line with ChatGPT’s definition of upper-middle-class retirement assets.

Understanding these numbers now, while you’re still working and saving, gives you a clear target for retirement planning. Because according to ChatGPT’s breakdown, comfortable retirement at 75 is achievable but it definitely doesn’t happen by accident.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT How Much the Average Upper-Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 75 — Here’s What It Said

