I Asked ChatGPT How To Lower My Electricity Bill in Winter: Here’s What It Said

Winter electricity bills can be brutal. Between cranking up the heat and keeping lights on longer, many of us see our energy costs double or triple during cold months. We asked ChatGPT for practical ways to cut winter electricity bills without turning your home into an icebox.

Be Aware: New Law Could Make Electricity Bills Skyrocket in These 4 States

Read Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

The AI’s response was surprisingly detailed and broke down solutions for both renters and homeowners. Here’s what ChatGPT recommended for keeping your energy costs down this winter.

The Heating Game Plan

“Lowering your electricity bill in the winter can be done by improving energy efficiency and reducing unnecessary usage,” ChatGPT started. The AI focused heavily on heating since that’s usually the biggest energy hog in winter.

Set Your Thermostat Smart: “Set your thermostat to 68°F during the day and lower at night or when you’re not home,” ChatGPT advised. The AI recommended using programmable or smart thermostats to automate this process.

The logic is simple: Every degree you lower the thermostat can save you money. But ChatGPT knows you shouldn’t have to freeze. Instead, just be strategic about when you heat your home.

Seal the Leaks: ChatGPT stressed the importance of stopping heat from escaping. “Use weatherstripping or caulk to seal gaps around windows, doors and vents,” the AI suggested. For bigger fixes, it recommended adding insulation to attics, basements and walls.

Heat Smarter, Not Harder: Instead of heating your whole house, ChatGPT suggested using space heaters strategically. “Only heat the rooms you’re using. Close doors to unused rooms and use space heaters efficiently instead of cranking up central heating.”

The AI also had a clever tip about ceiling fans: “Set fans to rotate clockwise at low speed to push warm air down from the ceiling.”

Find Out: 4 Moves To Make If You Can’t Pay All Your Bills This Month

The Appliance and Lighting Strategy

ChatGPT didn’t forget about the rest of your home’s energy use.

Switch to LEDs: “LED bulbs use up to 80% less energy and last much longer than incandescent ones,” the AI wrote. This one change can make a real difference on your bill.

Kill the Phantom Loads: ChatGPT pointed out something many people miss: “Electronics draw power even when off. Unplug or use power strips for TVs, chargers, computers, etc.”

Run Appliances Smart: For dishwashers and laundry, ChatGPT recommended running them “only with full loads and use cold water when possible.”

Simple Daily Habits That Save Money

The AI suggested some easy lifestyle changes that don’t cost anything:

Layer Up: “Wear warm clothes and use blankets instead of raising the thermostat,” ChatGPT advised. This might seem obvious, but it’s cheaper to warm yourself than to warm your whole house.

Work With the Sun: “Let sunlight warm your rooms during the day, then close curtains to retain heat at night,” the AI recommended. Free heat from the sun during the day, then trap it inside.

Cook and Bake More: ChatGPT had an interesting suggestion: “Using your oven warms up the house — cook in batches to take advantage of the extra heat.” Your dinner can double as a heating system.

Different Advice for Renters vs. Homeowners

ChatGPT recognized that renters and homeowners have different options and budgets.

For Renters — Low-Cost, No-Damage Solutions: The AI understood renters can’t make major changes. “You may not be able to renovate or replace appliances, but there’s still plenty you can do.”

ChatGPT suggested thermal curtains, removable weatherstripping, draft stoppers and even “rolled-up towels at doors and windows.” For extra warmth, it recommended using a humidifier because “moist air feels warmer, allowing you to stay comfortable at a lower temperature.”

For Homeowners — Bigger Investments, Bigger Savings: “You have more control and can make structural improvements for lasting efficiency,” ChatGPT told homeowners.

The AI recommended bigger projects like insulating attics and walls, upgrading windows, replacing old heating systems and installing smart thermostats. “Proper insulation is one of the biggest cost savers over time,” it emphasized.

For the long term, ChatGPT even suggested solar panels to “reduce your winter electricity dependence and benefit from energy credits.”

The Professional Help Option

ChatGPT recommended getting a professional energy audit. “Many utility companies offer these for free or at a discount — a great way to find hidden inefficiencies.”

This advice makes sense because professionals can spot problems you might miss, like leaky ductwork that could be wasting up to 20% of your heating.

Smart Technology Solutions

The AI was big on smart thermostats throughout its advice. “Adjusts heating based on your behavior and can significantly cut heating bills,” ChatGPT explained.

It also suggested using smart plugs with space heaters to “control usage with a smart plug or timer to avoid waste.”

Bonus Tips That Actually Work

ChatGPT included some clever extras:

Track Your Usage: “Use your utility provider’s online dashboard to monitor high-usage days and adjust,” the AI suggested. Knowledge is power when it comes to cutting costs.

Heated Blankets Beat Heated Rooms: “Use a heated blanket or mattress pad: Warms you, not the room — far more efficient,” ChatGPT wrote. This might be the smartest tip of all.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT How To Lower My Electricity Bill in Winter: Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.