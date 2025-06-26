Many of us are always looking for ways to make more money. If you’re wondering how to “get rich quick,” ChatGPT could maybe throw some ideas your way. To find out for sure, I asked ChatGPT the question “How can I get rich quick?”

Not all of its answers are winners, nor are they novel ideas. Here are some ideas ChatGPT considered the “fastest realistic paths” to wealth.

Start an Online Business

ChatGPT’s first suggestion was to start an online business like dropshipping. “What works fast: Digital products (courses, templates, ebooks), dropshipping, print-on-demand, or AI-assisted services. Why it’s fast: Low overhead, global audience, scalable,” it said.

However, it did add a caveat: “Saturated space — requires smart marketing and/or niche targeting.”

For someone looking to “get rich quick,” this seems like a lot of work and research. In fact, according to Network Solutions, starting an online business in 2025 can cost between $1,000 and $60,000, and there are hidden costs that may arise as well.

Freelance a High-Income Skill

ChatGPT’s next suggestion was freelancing a high-income skill. It provided the examples of copywriting, coding, design, SEO and consulting. “Fast track: Leverage AI tools to deliver faster, more competitive work. How to ramp quickly: Use platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Contra, or cold outreach on LinkedIn,” it said.

As someone who is a freelancer, I found this suggestion questionable, as this doesn’t seem like an easy path to “get rich quick.” It’s also darkly funny that ChatGPT suggested using AI to create faster work, which can end up costing freelance copywriters and coders jobs. “The fear of losing work to AI-powered writing tools was one of the main issues that led to the screen writers strike in the US … And other creative industries face similar concerns about their future with the arrival of AI tools,” the BBC reported last year.

Flip for Profit

Then it suggested flipping items for a profit. “What to flip: Thrift store finds, estate sale items, vintage clothing, rare books, collectibles. Platforms: eBay, Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace,” it said.

It then noted that the upside of this path to making money “can generate hundreds-to-thousands/month.”

While this is definitely an option, it probably is not that fast. If someone were really determined, they could go to a thrift store today, find a piece of furniture or clothing, and resell it on Facebook Marketplace all in 24 hours. That’s great if it sells for a higher price than they paid, but doing that with multiple items as a side hustle seems extremely time-consuming.

Invest In Trendy Speculative Assets (With Caution)

The next suggestion from ChatGPT focused on investing in speculative assets, like meme stocks, cryptocurrency and options. It did note that this is a high-risk, high-reward endeavor, with most who attempt it losing money.

It then suggested you take a lot of time to learn about the markets before diving in. “If you’re serious: Study like it’s your job before risking real cash,” it said.

This option could presumably be very fast — that’s if you study “like it’s your job” before investing, which could be doable if you know the right people. Though that would likely slow the process down.

And the key is here is the caveat that most people lose money. You could end up “getting rich quick,” or you could lose money.

Land a Commission-Based Sales Role

ChatGPT also suggested getting a commission-based sales role. “Upside: Some sales reps in tech, real estate, and finance make 6 figures quickly. Barrier: Requires charisma, grit, and thick skin,” it said.

Ah yes, the classic way of getting rich quick: starting a whole new career. This can be a way to make money, sure, but it’s not likely a way to make money fast. ChatGPT is basically suggesting starting a whole new life in order to maybe get rich. No thanks.

Is There Actually a Way To Get Rich Quick?

I finished by asking ChatGPT what I really wanted to know. I responded to these options by saying “No, I meant actually fast.”

In short, here were its suggestions:

Gambling Crypto Crime.

ChatGPT literally suggested crime but noted that it “wasn’t recommended.” It did say it was “very fast,” though. So ultimately, if you’re looking to get rich quick, ChatGPT may not be the right thing to ask.

It may be better to consult a financial advisor or money expert to learn how to manage your money and grow wealth. In fact, many money experts advise consistent investing and money management to build wealth over time rather than a risky way to get rich quick. “Don’t fall for trendy get-rich-quick schemes — consistent investing is what actually builds real wealth,” a Ramsey Solutions article noted.

