I Asked ChatGPT How To Get Rich by Day Trading: Here’s What It Said

Day trading, or buying and selling securities within the same day for profit, can be a way to get rich quickly, making it appealing to many. However, the profession comes with a lot of risk and just as much potential for fast losses.

Getting into day trading may be as simple as buying a stock and selling it within an hour, but there are some steps to take for the best chance at success. Here’s what ChatGPT had to say about making it as a day trader.

Understand Day Trading

Before diving right in, ChatGPT encouraged us to understand not only what day trading is, but also the positives and negatives. The AI bot listed out the following pros and cons to be aware of:

Pros:

Potential for fast profits

No overnight market risk

Flexible schedule

Cons:

High risk of loss

Emotionally and mentally draining

Requires significant capital and discipline

The most important takeaway is to know what you’re getting yourself into. The number of people who can make a living from day trading is 4%. If you think you can beat the odds or just want to give it a shot, then you can move on to step two. But keep in mind that this is a risky path to go down.

Study the Markets

It’s very risky to go into day trading without a clear idea of how the markets work. ChatGPT pointed out the following key concepts that you should master before buying any securities:

Technical analysis: Charts, indicators (MACD, RSI, VWAP), candlestick patterns

Charts, indicators (MACD, RSI, VWAP), candlestick patterns Price action: Support/resistance, breakouts, reversals

Support/resistance, breakouts, reversals Risk management: Stop-loss, position sizing, win/loss ratios

Stop-loss, position sizing, win/loss ratios Trading psychology: Avoiding greed, revenge trading, FOMO

The internet is full of blogs, guides, videos and other resources that can help you get up to speed and learn how the markets work. However, one of the best ways to learn is to practice real-life trading. Using a day trading simulator game lets you learn concepts and make trades in real time without risking any money.

Open a Brokerage Account

After you’ve built up some confidence in your trading knowledge and skill, you can open a brokerage account. Brokerage accounts allow you to buy and sell various investments, such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs. The AI bot gave some tips on what to look for when weighing your brokerage account options:

Low fees and commissions

Fast execution speed

Advanced charting tools

Margin access (if needed)

When you’ve found the best brokerage account for you, opening it is simple. You simply need to decide what kind of account you want, fill out the application and then deposit money to fund your account.

Execute Your Strategy

If you’ve found success from using a day trader simulation game, you can now see if it works with the stakes raised. ChatGPT noted common day trading strategies that you may want to work with:

Scalping: Dozens of trades daily for tiny profits

Dozens of trades daily for tiny profits Momentum trading: Ride trends after news or technical breakouts

Ride trends after news or technical breakouts Reversal trading: Catch price rebounds at extreme highs/lows

Catch price rebounds at extreme highs/lows Gap and go: Trade stocks gapping up/down at the open

Trade stocks gapping up/down at the open VWAP pullback: Trade bounces off the volume-weighted average price

While you may want to give each of these a try early on, it’s best to eventually go with a single strategy. When you focus on just one method, you can master it and are more likely to be successful.

Track and Reflect

You shouldn’t assume that your first attempts at day trading will be perfect. You should plan to learn from your mistakes and constantly strive to do better. ChatGPT advised day traders to keep a trade journal and note down:

Entry/exit points

Position size

Reason for trade

Emotion/mindset

Outcome and lesson

Regularly reviewing your moves will help you spot patterns and mistakes you’ve made so you can correct them in the future.

And always remember to weigh the risks of something like day trading before jumping in.

