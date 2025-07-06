I Asked ChatGPT To Explain What a Blockchain Is Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

When many people hear the word “blockchain,” the first thing that comes to mind is cryptocurrency. If you’re one of them, you’re not alone. Understanding what blockchain is and how it works may feel like learning a new language. But it doesn’t have to be.

GOBankingRates gave ChatGPT this prompt: “Explain what a blockchain is like I’m 12 years old.” This is what it said.

It’s Like a Notebook Everyone Can See

“Imagine your whole class has a notebook that sits in the middle of the room. Every time someone borrows a pencil or trades a snack, they write it down in that notebook,” ChatGPT said. “Once it’s written, it stays there forever. No one can go back and change it. That way, there’s no arguing about who did what, because the notebook tells the truth and everyone has the same copy.”

The notebook is the blockchain. “It keeps a record of events or transactions that’s open for everyone to see and impossible to change,” ChatGPT said.

ChatGPT provided a simple metaphor that illuminates what blockchain does. As Coinbase described, blockchain, at its most basic level, is a list of transactions. With bitcoin, for example, the blockchain has records of each transaction made with the crypto.

It’s Built One Block at a Time

ChatGPT continued to explain how blockchain works. “The notebook isn’t just one long list. It’s made of ‘blocks,’ kind of like pages. Each block holds a bunch of notes or transactions. When a block is full, it’s closed and sealed forever. Then a new block is started,” it explained.

The most important part, according to ChatGPT, is how each new block is connected to the block before it, like a chain. “If anyone tries to mess with a block from earlier, it would mess up all the blocks that come after it. That’s what keeps everything safe,” it said.

There’s No Teacher in Charge

ChatGPT continued with its comparison of a classroom and blockchain. Usually, if there’s a problem in class, a teacher would intervene and find a solution. ChatGPT said there’s no teacher in charge of blockchain. In short, everyone is in charge.

“Instead, everyone in class gets to check the notebook and agree on what’s true. If most people agree that something’s right, it gets added to the notebook. This is called ‘consensus,’ and it’s how the blockchain stays fair and accurate without needing a central authority,” it explained.

Indeed, as Coinbase explained, a blockchain is a peer-to-peer network, meaning it isn’t centralized or maintained by a larger organization, like a bank.

It’s Not Just for Cryptocurrencies

Many people think that blockchain is only for bitcoin and cryptocurrency. While it’s true digital currencies use blockchain, ChatGPT said it’s useful for other things too.

“People use blockchain to keep medical records safe, protect music and art from being copied, and even vote in elections. Anywhere you need clear, trustworthy records, blockchain can help. And once you get past the big words, it’s really just a super honest notebook that everyone can trust,” it explained.

