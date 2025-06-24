I Asked ChatGPT To Explain How To Make Money Using AI — Here’s What It Said

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a buzzword reserved for tech companies and sci-fi movies. From automated customer service to personalized marketing, AI is transforming industries and creating new ways for individuals to earn money.

GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT, OpenAI’s widely used AI assistant, a simple question: “How can I make money using AI?” What followed was a surprisingly practical roadmap; no computer science degree required. Here’s what ChatGPT had to say.

Monetize AI Tools Without Writing Code

You don’t have to be a programmer to leverage AI. According to ChatGPT, many platforms offer no-code or low-code tools that can help you build AI-powered services or products.

“You can create chatbots, image generators, content summarizers, or AI-enhanced spreadsheets using platforms like ChatGPT, Notion AI, Canva, or Zapier. Package these tools into services or tutorials and sell them to small businesses or solopreneurs,” it explained.

One idea: Create custom AI templates for real estate agents or online coaches and then sell them on Etsy.

Start an AI-Powered Side Hustle

ChatGPT suggested using AI to enhance or even automate a side hustle:

Freelance writing or content creation: Use tools like Jasper, Grammarly or ChatGPT to speed up writing and editing.

Use tools like Jasper, Grammarly or ChatGPT to speed up writing and editing. Dropshipping or print-on-demand: Use AI to generate product descriptions, customer emails or social media captions.

Use AI to generate product descriptions, customer emails or social media captions. Tutoring or education: Build niche online courses using AI to generate outlines, scripts and quizzes.

“AI can help cut your content creation time in half,” ChatGPT noted. “That gives you more time to market and scale.”

Invest In AI Stocks or ETFs

If you’re more hands-off, ChatGPT recommended exploring AI-related investments. That includes individual stocks (like Nvidia or Palantir), or thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).

Of course, it added a disclaimer: “Do your own research or speak with a financial advisor before investing.”

Create and Sell AI Education

Thanks to the buzz around AI, people are eager to learn. ChatGPT suggested turning your growing knowledge into online content or mini-courses.

“You don’t have to be an expert, just one step ahead. Document your learning and turn it into guides, YouTube videos, or newsletters,” it said. “Even curating AI tools by niche (like ‘Top AI Tools for Real Estate Agents’) can be a monetizable product.”

Offer AI Consulting to Small Businesses

Many local businesses still don’t understand how AI can help them save time or money. ChatGPT recommended positioning yourself as an AI implementation consultant, no engineering degree needed. “Start by learning how to automate basic tasks with AI like email responses, appointment setting, or customer feedback analysis. Then offer your services on Upwork, Fiverr, or directly through LinkedIn,” it said.

You could charge $500 to $2,000-plus to streamline repetitive tasks using existing AI tools.

Making money with AI doesn’t require building the next ChatGPT. You just need to learn how to use the tools already out there and figure out who needs them most. The AI gold rush isn’t just for tech bros or billion-dollar startups. Whether you’re a creative, a side hustler or someone looking for passive income, there’s likely an AI-powered income stream for you.

