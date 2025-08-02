I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Side Gigs in 2025 That Actually Work

Side hustles have long been an effective way to earn extra income beyond your 9-to-5 job. With incomes still struggling to keep up with inflation, this additional income helps many families cover their bills and build a small financial buffer each month.

But how can you tell if a side hustle will really be worth it? Most people are familiar with side gigs such as driving for rideshare companies or delivering food with DoorDash. But which one is actually going to give you a decent income and make it worthwhile?

I decided to turn to ChatGPT and ask it what the best side gigs are that will actually earn a decent income in 2025. Here’s what I found out.

AI Prompt Engineer

Potential Income : $25-$150/hour depending on skill and complexity

: $25-$150/hour depending on skill and complexity Tools: ChatGPT, Claude, Midjourney, GPTs (custom GPTs), Notion for organization

As AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Midjourney become integrated into business workflows, the demand for prompt engineers is increasing. They know how to effectively interact with these AI tools, allowing them to produce high-quality outputs.

To begin with AI prompt engineering, ChatGPT suggested creating a portfolio that showcases expert prompts and their outputs. You can then market your services on platforms like PromptBase, Fiverr or Upwork. Additionally, joining communities such as Reddit’s r/PromptEngineering or Discord groups can help you learn and connect with others.

Virtual Assistant

Potential Income : $20-$50/hour, depending on niche and experience

: $20-$50/hour, depending on niche and experience Tools: Google Workspace, Calendly, Trello, Slack, Zoom, Notion

Busy entrepreneurs and small business owners often need help with administrative tasks such as email management, calendar management, research, data entry, customer support and more. This presents an opportunity to become their right-hand person and assist them in completing these tasks.

To get started, set up a professional profile on Belay, Zirtual, Upwork or start with cold outreach on LinkedIn.

Short-Form Video Editor

Potential Income : $20-$75 per video or $500-$2,000/month for retainer clients

: $20-$75 per video or $500-$2,000/month for retainer clients Tools: CapCut, Adobe Premiere Rush, DaVinci Resolve, Canva Pro

As TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels continue to grow, brands and creators are always seeking editors who can quickly transform raw footage into eye-catching content. If you have experience editing videos, adding captions, effects, music or trimming for social engagement, this might be a great side gig to consider.

To start, make sure your personal social media pages feature videos that highlight your skills. It could also be helpful to build a portfolio outside of your social media pages. Then you can offer services on Fiverr, Contra or through outreach on the specific social media platform.

Amazon FBA or Etsy Seller

Potential Income : $500-$5,000+/month (varies by niche and strategy)

: $500-$5,000+/month (varies by niche and strategy) Tools: Canva, Midjourney (for designs), Helium 10, Printful, Printify

E-commerce continues to grow, and now you can utilize AI tools to create products, automate listings and outsource fulfillment. As an Amazon FBA or Etsy seller, you’ll source or design a product, list it on Amazon or Etsy and fulfill orders through Amazon’s warehouses or print-on-demand platforms.

Begin by using a platform like Helium 10 to identify what types of products people are actually searching for. Once you have a list, start sourcing those items. This can be done by exploring online and in-store sales, as well as through wholesale channels.

