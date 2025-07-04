I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Passive Income Ideas of 2025: Here’s What It Said

Need some additional money coming into your wallet? These days, who doesn’t? But also, who has the time? One of the best ways to increase your streams of revenue is with passive income, a way of earning money without having to do much oversight or setup.

GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT for its opinions on what some of the best passive income ideas of 2025 are. This is what the artificial intelligence system generated.

Real Estate Crowdfunding

According to ChatGPT, you can invest in commercial or rental real estate online via fraction shares for as little as $10. Depending on what your investment is, you can see an average monthly income amount to anywhere from $50 to $500.

It’s hands-off dividend income, ChatGPT noted; however, your money is not liquid and there is always a risk associated with whatever platform you put your funds into.

Print-on-Demand Stores

If you are a fan of Etsy, Redbubble or Shopify, this passive income method is for you. Based on ChatGPT’s info, you can upload art or text that prints to clothes, kitchenware and more, with orders being automatically fulfilled on the spot.

There’s no inventory required, only some design and SEO skills for setting up. The casual entrepreneur can expect to earn $20 to $300 based on how much time and dedication they put into their shop, but optimized stores can go as high as $1,000 or more in revenue each month.

Digital Products

This can include e-books, templates or courses, where you create them one time and then sell them forever. ChatGPT listed examples like Notion templates, Canva designs, niche e-books and tutorials.

Those who first start out on this passive income stream might see anywhere between $20 and $200 each month, ChatGPT predicted, but experienced creators can earn anywhere from $500 to over $5,000 after establishing their space in the online market.

YouTube Automation

This involves creating faceless videos for YouTube or creating AI-generated channels for viewers to subscribe to. Choose how you want to create content to scale, using AI or human actors, and then monetize through ads.

You might not see much in terms of monthly income at first, though ChatGPT forecasted that once you have successfully established your voice and brand, you can start to see $1,000 to $10,000 a month in earnings. Just make sure to obey the rules of YouTube so as to not be in violation of terms and have your channel banned.

