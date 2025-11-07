I Asked an AI Money Assistant How To Quickly Raise My Credit Score – Here’s What It Said

If there’s one thing almost everyone wants to know — other than how to find the fountain of youth — it’s how to improve their credit score. And for good reason: Boosting your credit score opens the door to better loans, lower interest rates and greater overall financial confidence.

The sooner you give your credit score a shot in the arm, the faster you can move forward with your financial goals. Understanding that readers wanted insights on how to improve their credit scores quickly — and, honestly, I did too — I turned to MoneyLion AI, a tool from our sister company, for answers.

Thankfully, the AI offered advice designed to help me quickly and sustainably strengthen my credit score, along with some must-know info about smart credit habits.

Quick Ways To Boost Credit

I told the AI that while my credit score wasn’t terrible, it wasn’t great — then asked for tips on raising it fast. The AI shared some tried-and-true guidance, starting with paying bills on time. It reminded me that setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders can help ensure I never miss a due date.

Next, it suggested I check my credit reports for errors and dispute any inaccuracies I find. While scouring my reports, I might also come across past-due accounts. It’s in my best interest to bring those current or pay off collections — actions that can have a positive, measurable impact on my score.

“These steps can significantly boost your creditworthiness and improve your financial situation,” the AI said.

A Crucial Resource That Could Make the Process Easier

But the AI wasn’t content to stop there. It also recommended a resource that could help me build credit more effectively — a credit builder loan.

Using a credit builder loan, I could strengthen or repair my credit by making on-time payments that my lender reported to all three major credit bureaus. These consistent payments demonstrate reliability and help establish a positive payment history — one of the biggest factors in a credit score.

Why Addressing Credit Card Debt Is Crucial

I’d heard that paying down credit card debt could dramatically raise my credit score, but I wasn’t sure if that was fact or financial folklore. So I asked the MoneyLion AI how much of a difference it really makes. The answer? A big one.

“Paying down credit card debt can significantly improve your financial health. Here’s how,” the AI explained, before breaking it down:

Reduce interest payments: Lowering your debt decreases the amount you pay in interest over time, freeing up more money for savings or investments.

Lowering your debt decreases the amount you pay in interest over time, freeing up more money for savings or investments. Improve your credit score: A lower credit utilization ratio can boost your score, leading to better loan terms in the future.

A lower credit utilization ratio can boost your score, leading to better loan terms in the future. Create a budget: Allocate extra funds toward debt repayment. Set a monthly goal to pay more than the minimum.

Allocate extra funds toward debt repayment. Set a monthly goal to pay more than the minimum. Consider balance transfers: Look for low- or no-interest balance transfer options to save on interest while paying down debt.

Look for low- or no-interest balance transfer options to save on interest while paying down debt. Stay consistent: Make it a habit to pay off your debt monthly to build a stronger financial future.

These insights show why reducing credit card debt is one of the most effective ways to improve overall financial wellness — and they align with what I’ve heard from other financial experts. Not bad, MoneyLion AI.

Habits To Avoid

Grateful for the solid advice, I had one last question for the AI assistant: Were there any “quick fixes” that don’t actually work? Not only did it answer directly — “many quick financial fixes can lead to more problems than solutions” — it also offered a few pitfalls to avoid:

Impulse loans: Relying on quick loans can worsen debt. Instead, create a budget to manage expenses and build an emergency fund.

Relying on quick loans can worsen debt. Instead, create a budget to manage expenses and build an emergency fund. High-interest credit: Using credit to cover daily expenses can spiral out of control. Focus on paying down existing debt first.

Using credit to cover daily expenses can spiral out of control. Focus on paying down existing debt first. Ignoring credit scores: Skipping credit monitoring can hurt your financial health. Regularly check your score and understand how to improve it.

Still, my new friend MoneyLion AI didn’t want to leave me on a downer note. It ended our chat with some encouraging, actionable steps: Set a budget and stick to it, prioritize saving for emergencies, and monitor your credit regularly.

