If there’s one thing almost everyone wants to know — other than how to find the fountain of youth — it’s how to improve their credit score. And for good reason: Boosting your credit score opens the door to better loans, lower interest rates and greater overall financial confidence.
The sooner you give your credit score a shot in the arm, the faster you can move forward with your financial goals. Understanding that readers wanted insights on how to improve their credit scores quickly — and, honestly, I did too — I turned to MoneyLion AI, a tool from our sister company, for answers.
Thankfully, the AI offered advice designed to help me quickly and sustainably strengthen my credit score, along with some must-know info about smart credit habits.
Quick Ways To Boost Credit
I told the AI that while my credit score wasn’t terrible, it wasn’t great — then asked for tips on raising it fast. The AI shared some tried-and-true guidance, starting with paying bills on time. It reminded me that setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders can help ensure I never miss a due date.
Next, it suggested I check my credit reports for errors and dispute any inaccuracies I find. While scouring my reports, I might also come across past-due accounts. It’s in my best interest to bring those current or pay off collections — actions that can have a positive, measurable impact on my score.
“These steps can significantly boost your creditworthiness and improve your financial situation,” the AI said.
A Crucial Resource That Could Make the Process Easier
But the AI wasn’t content to stop there. It also recommended a resource that could help me build credit more effectively — a credit builder loan.
Using a credit builder loan, I could strengthen or repair my credit by making on-time payments that my lender reported to all three major credit bureaus. These consistent payments demonstrate reliability and help establish a positive payment history — one of the biggest factors in a credit score.
Why Addressing Credit Card Debt Is Crucial
I’d heard that paying down credit card debt could dramatically raise my credit score, but I wasn’t sure if that was fact or financial folklore. So I asked the MoneyLion AI how much of a difference it really makes. The answer? A big one.
“Paying down credit card debt can significantly improve your financial health. Here’s how,” the AI explained, before breaking it down:
- Reduce interest payments: Lowering your debt decreases the amount you pay in interest over time, freeing up more money for savings or investments.
- Improve your credit score: A lower credit utilization ratio can boost your score, leading to better loan terms in the future.
- Create a budget: Allocate extra funds toward debt repayment. Set a monthly goal to pay more than the minimum.
- Consider balance transfers: Look for low- or no-interest balance transfer options to save on interest while paying down debt.
- Stay consistent: Make it a habit to pay off your debt monthly to build a stronger financial future.
These insights show why reducing credit card debt is one of the most effective ways to improve overall financial wellness — and they align with what I’ve heard from other financial experts. Not bad, MoneyLion AI.
Habits To Avoid
Grateful for the solid advice, I had one last question for the AI assistant: Were there any “quick fixes” that don’t actually work? Not only did it answer directly — “many quick financial fixes can lead to more problems than solutions” — it also offered a few pitfalls to avoid:
- Impulse loans: Relying on quick loans can worsen debt. Instead, create a budget to manage expenses and build an emergency fund.
- High-interest credit: Using credit to cover daily expenses can spiral out of control. Focus on paying down existing debt first.
- Ignoring credit scores: Skipping credit monitoring can hurt your financial health. Regularly check your score and understand how to improve it.
Still, my new friend MoneyLion AI didn’t want to leave me on a downer note. It ended our chat with some encouraging, actionable steps: Set a budget and stick to it, prioritize saving for emergencies, and monitor your credit regularly.
