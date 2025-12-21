I Asked AI How To Avoid Getting Ripped Off on Renovations –Here’s What It Said

Home renovations can add up fast — especially if you choose the wrong contractor.

Tasked with leading your renovation, the professional you hire can make or break the project. From ensuring a quality outcome to staying on budget, working with a trustworthy person will save you a lot of time and money.

For example, a kitchen remodel costs an average of $26,969, according to HomeAdvisor. This is a lot of money, so you want to make sure you’re investing in a professional who has your best interests in mind.

Of course, knowing how to properly vet a contractor can be challenging. However, there’s now a variety of AI tools at your fingertips to help you make an informed decision.

Using AI To Avoid Getting Ripped Off on Renovations

If you’re like most homeowners, you probably hire contractors after reviewing a few bids. The problem is, bids can often be unclear, containing hidden fees, ambiguous scope items and other elusive costs.

What you might not realize is that AI can help ease this process.

New tools like BidCompareAI allow you to upload contractor bids for expert comparison, free of charge. In a matter of minutes, you can receive a bid comparison sheet, a thorough bid analysis, and a detailed analysis report to help you read between the lines.

Hire with confidence when you understand exactly what you’ll get and the total amount you’ll be paying. When the project is complete, you can enjoy it, instead of dealing with the headaches of working with a shady contractor.

Read More: I Asked ChatGPT How the Average Person Can Make $100K From Home: Here’s What It Said

Find Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Additional Tips To Choose the Right Contractor

If you haven’t worked with many contractors, you might need a little help getting to the bid stage. ChatGPT has plenty of advice to help you choose a contractor who won’t rip you off.

This includes starting by getting three to five bids from reputable contractors. You’ll want to check their licensing and insurance with your state licensing board and request proof of liability insurance and workers’ comp.

Ensure they’re in good standing with current and former clients by reading recent reviews, requesting at least three references from jobs completed in the past year, and driving by some of their completed projects, said the chatbot.

All estimates should also always be in writing and include the scope of work, materials and brands, labor cost, timeline and payment schedule. Additionally, be aware of common red flags like asking you to pay a large sum of money upfront or offering a significantly lower rate than competitors.

As for payment, never give an upfront deposit of more than 10% to 20%, said ChatGPT. Permits in your name and closed out with inspection should also always be pulled.

Make sure you have a detailed contract including a full scope of work, timelines with penalties for major delays, specific materials listed, a warranty and a payment schedule. If possible, try to purchase materials yourself to control cost, quantity and timing of delivery.

During the construction process, project yourself by doing video walkthroughs, photographing each stage of the job, tracking communication electronically, saving receipts and permits, and using a project management app, the chatbot said. Finally, don’t pay for the job until you’ve thoroughly inspected it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked AI How To Avoid Getting Ripped Off on Renovations –Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.