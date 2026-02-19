I-80 Gold Corp. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - i-80 Gold Corp. (IAU.TO) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$85.56 million

The company's earnings came in at -$85.56 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$17.73 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, i-80 Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$37.78 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $21.29 million from $23.23 million last year.

i-80 Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

