Hyzon Commences Production of Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN, a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, has announced the start of production (SOP) for its advanced Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET). This milestone marks the company’s ability to commence production of the 200kW FCET through its partnership with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification.



Per Parker Meeks, CEO of Hyzon, the Class 8 200kW FCET represents the culmination of years of engineering, which has evolved from a prototype into a fully production-ready vehicle that enables fleet operators to cut emissions without compromising power, range, or reliability.



With the completion of its first 200kW Class 8 truck using production-grade components and processes, Hyzon is transitioning its truck platform from prototype to series production. This achievement coincides with HYZN’s anticipation of declaring SOP for its 200kW single-stack Fuel Cell System at its Bolingbrook facility, one of the largest integrated fuel cell system production plants in the United States and the only facility launching a 200kW+ single-stack fuel system into serial production, in the coming weeks.



As part of the FCET’s development, Fontaine Modification will handle vehicle assembly and production in Charlotte, NC. The company provides kits to Fontaine for the fuel cell system, battery packs and hydrogen storage systems. Fontaine integrates these components into vehicle chassis to ensure each truck is road-ready. Fontaine has confirmed that all equipment, documentation and processes required for series production are in place as part of the SOP.



The Class 8 200kW FCET boasts a single-stack 200kW fuel cell system that is 30% lighter and smaller, and 25% more cost-effective than the dual 110kW systems. This breakthrough design delivers a compact, high-performance vehicle tailored for heavy-duty road transport. Hyzon also expects to achieve ISO 9001 certification, the globally recognized quality management standard, by the fourth quarter of 2024.

