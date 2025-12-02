Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Production-Ready Autonomous Mobility Robot 'MobED'

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled MobED, its first mass-produced autonomous mobility robot platform, at iREX 2025. Developed by the Group's Robotics LAB, MobED is designed to serve a wide range of industrial and everyday applications, marking a significant step forward in robotics innovation.

MobED introduces a new approach to robotics functionality, defined by three core pillars: Adaptive Mobility (hardware), Intuitive Autonomy (software), and Infinite Journey (applications). Together, these elements highlight the platform's versatility and potential to transform mobility solutions across industries.

Equipped with AI-based autonomous navigation, LiDAR-camera fusion sensors, and an eccentric posture control mechanism, MobED ensures stable and adaptive movement in diverse environments. Its design blends precision with elegance, integrating advanced sensors and Drive-and-Lift (DnL) modules to deliver exceptional balance and optimized functionality.

Hyundai Motor Group also introduced two models—MobED Pro and MobED Basic—which are scheduled for commercial sales in the first half of 2026. Both units were demonstrated at the Group's booth during iREX 2025, showcasing the future of autonomous mobility.

