Markets

Hyundai Motor America April Total Sales Down 2%

May 01, 2026 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 80,157 units in April 2026, down 2 percent from last year's 81,503 units, driven by electrified vehicles that accounted for one-third of total sales.

The company posted multiple best-ever April results led by Sonata Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid. Santa Fe Hybrid and the all-new Palisade family also set a new April retail record.

Hyundai also maintained momentum with its U.S. assembled IONIQ 5 sales growing 6% reinforcing the brand's commitment to electric vehicles.

For the year-to-date period, total sales edged up to 285,545 units from 285,057 units in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.