Hyundai Glovis Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Glovis (086280.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 340.26 billion Korean won compared to 397.93 billion won, a year ago, down 14.5%. Operating income was 521.45 billion won compared to 501.88 billion won, last year, up 3.9%.

First quarter sales were 7.81 trillion Korean won compared to 7.22 trillion won, prior year, an increase of 8.2%.

Shares of Hyundai Glovis are trading at 2,26,500 Korean won, down 3.61%.

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