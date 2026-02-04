Markets

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Turns To Profit In Q4

February 04, 2026 — 03:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.,Ltd. (000720.KS) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 114.6 billion Korean Won compared to a loss of 0.5 trillion won, prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 157.4 billion won compared to a loss of 1.6 trillion won, last year. Operating income was 118.8 billion won compared to a loss of 1.8 trillion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 8.06 trillion won compared to 7.25 trillion won, an increase of 11.2% from last year.

Shares of Hyundai Engineering & Construction are currently trading at 1,13,000 won, up 4.05%.

