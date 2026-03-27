Hyster-Yale (HY) Price Target Increased by 28.77% to 47.94

The average one-year price target for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) has been revised to $47.94 / share. This is an increase of 28.77% from the prior estimate of $37.23 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.74% from the latest reported closing price of $32.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyster-Yale. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 58.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HY is 0.02%, an increase of 59.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.09% to 7,742K shares. The put/call ratio of HY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 834K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 21.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 378K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 58.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 224K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 198K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 4.31% over the last quarter.

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