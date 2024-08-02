Hyster-Yale (HY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Hyster-Yale, Inc. HY is expected to deliver a year-over-year improvement in earnings despite a dip in revenues when it reports second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $2.28 per share. The consensus mark implies 3.2% growth from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, indicating a 1% year-over-year decline.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate by a solid margin of 36.9%. Hyster-Yale has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.44%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyster-Yale this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: HY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results

In the first quarter, Hyster Yale’s Lift Truck business reported a 6% increase in revenues driven by improved pricing, which was partially offset by lower unit shipments. Shipment volumes declined 8% year over year, due to a 21% decline in EMEA on lower production rates. America's shipments decreased due to lower shipments in Brazil.



Bookings were down 18% year over year, reflecting extended backlog levels and the company’s focus on taking orders with strong margins. The downtrend also reflected the overall market decline. However, quarter-over-quarter bookings are expected to have picked up, aided by market share gains in the Americas and EMEA. Shipments are expected to have improved in the second quarter on higher production rates, as well as supply-chain and labor improvements in the Americas and EMEA.



The Lift Truck business ended the first quarter with 73,600 units in backlog, down 6% year over year, in line with the company’s objectives to reduce backlog levels and improve lead times. Despite the decline, the backlog was valued at around $3.1 billion and equivalent to nine months of shipments. This is likely to have supported the segment’s quarterly performance.



The segment witnessed a favorable shift in sales to higher-priced lift trucks in the first quarter. This was mainly driven by sales in the Americas of Class 4 and higher-priced/higher-capacity, four-52-ton, Class 5 internal combustion engine lift trucks. Overall, the Lift Truck segment is expected to report revenue and operating profit growth from the prior year as unit volumes increased and higher-priced, higher-margin backlog units were shipped through the second quarter.



Bolzoni's revenues decreased 2% year over year in the first quarter, mainly reflecting the planned phase-out of low-margin legacy component sales. Due to this strategic shift, along with an increase in the production of higher-margin attachments by Bolzoni, we expect its second-quarter revenues to be consistent with the year-ago quarter level. Even though these efforts are expected to have boosted gross margins, these gains are likely to have been offset by higher operating expenses and, therefore, resulted in a decline in the operating profit.



Nuvera has been focused on increasing customer product demonstrations and customer bookings and expanding its presence in Europe and China. Booked orders from current customers are expected to have resulted in higher sales. However, improved margins on these higher sales are expected to have been offset by increased development costs. We expect the segment’s operating profit to be relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2023.

Price Performance

Hyster-Yale’s shares have gained 55.5% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s 12.9% growth.

