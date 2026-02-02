HYS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: HYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.61, changing hands as low as $94.52 per share. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYS's low point in its 52 week range is $88.7932 per share, with $95.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.