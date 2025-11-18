Hypoport Announces EUR 10 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Hypoport SE has resolved to launch a share buyback program. Under this initiative, the company plans to acquire treasury shares for a total purchase price of up to 10 million euros, plus incidental costs.

Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of 17 November 2025 (106.20 euros), this corresponds to a volume of approximately 94,161 shares. However, the maximum number of shares to be repurchased will not exceed 500,000 shares under any circumstances.

The share buyback program is scheduled to commence in November 2025 and will be completed by 30 January 2026. It is being carried out on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.