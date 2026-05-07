Markets
GPUS.PRD

Hyperscale Data's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

May 07, 2026 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GPUS.PRD) were yielding above the 16.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. As of last close, GPUS.PRD was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GPUS.PRD shares, versus GPUS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GPUS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

GPUS.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GPUS.PRD) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPUS) are off about 7.5%.

Also see:
 Financial Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of DRW
 Convertible Preferred Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of DRW-> Convertible Preferred Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPUS.PRD
GPUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.