Hyperscale Data's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of GPUS.PRD shares, versus GPUS:
Below is a dividend history chart for GPUS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GPUS.PRD) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPUS) are off about 7.5%.
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of DRW
Convertible Preferred Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.