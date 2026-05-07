Hyperscale Data's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GPUS.PRD) were yielding above the 16.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.50 on the day. As of last close, GPUS.PRD was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GPUS.PRD shares, versus GPUS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GPUS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Hyperscale Data Inc's 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GPUS.PRD) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPUS) are off about 7.5%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.