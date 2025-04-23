Hyperscale Data, Inc. Subsidiary BitNile.com to Launch Nile Coin on Solana Blockchain

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary BitNile.com will launch Nile Coin on the Solana blockchain on May 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. will launch Nile Coin on the Solana blockchain on May 1, 2025. The U.S.-based social gaming platform aims to use Solana's high-performance infrastructure to enhance user engagement and drive long-term value for stakeholders. CEO Joe Spaziano emphasized Solana's transaction speed and scalability as ideal for the new coin's introduction. Hyperscale Data, which operates data centers and offers various services, is also planning to divest its subsidiary Ault Capital Group, Inc. by the end of 2025 to focus exclusively on data centers supporting high-performance computing. Further updates on the utility of Nile Coin are expected in the coming weeks.

Potential Positives

BitNile.com is set to launch Nile Coin on the Solana blockchain, which could enhance its platform and attract more users.

The use of Solana’s high-performance infrastructure promises improved transaction speed and scalability for Nile Coin, potentially leading to increased user engagement.

This initiative aligns with the company's focus on harnessing advanced technologies, which may drive long-term value for stakeholders.

The upcoming updates on the future utility of Nile Coin signal ongoing innovation and development within the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new cryptocurrency, Nile Coin, may create regulatory scrutiny and potential compliance challenges for the company in the evolving digital asset space.

The planned divestiture of Ault Capital Group, Inc. by the end of 2025 raises concerns about the strategic direction of the company and its ability to generate diversified revenue streams in the future.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which often indicate uncertainty and risk regarding the company's future performance and the success of Nile Coin.

FAQ

What is Nile Coin and when will it be launched?

Nile Coin is a new digital currency being launched by BitNile.com on May 1, 2025.

Why is Nile Coin being developed on the Solana blockchain?

BitNile.com chose Solana due to its fast transaction speeds, scalability, and streamlined onboarding process.

How does Hyperscale Data plan to utilize Nile Coin?

The company plans to provide further updates on Nile Coin's utility to enhance user engagement and drive value.

What is BitNile.com?

BitNile.com is a U.S.-based social gaming platform owned by Hyperscale Data, focusing on digital asset development.

Where can I find more information about Hyperscale Data?

More information can be found on their website under the Investor Relations section and at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“



Bitnile.com



”), will develop and launch its own coin, Nile Coin, on the Solana blockchain platform.





Bitnile.com, a U.S.-based social gaming platform, plans to leverage Solana’s high-performance infrastructure to introduce Nile Coin, with the launch scheduled for May 1, 2025. The Company intends to provide additional updates in the coming weeks regarding the future utility of Nile Coin.





“Solana offers an ideal foundation for launching Nile Coin, thanks to its streamlined onboarding process, impressive transaction speed, and scalability,” said Joe Spaziano, Chief Executive Officer of Bitnile.com. “This launch is an exciting step in expanding the Bitnile.com platform, and we remain focused on harnessing advanced technologies to enhance user engagement and drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov



.







About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data intends to completely divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025, at which time, it would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services. Until that happens, the Company provides, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190 Las Vegas, NV 89141.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af09bc58-aa01-410c-aca3-c58e4480fea4





