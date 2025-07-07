Hyperscale Data, Inc. Subsidiary Ault Markets to Launch Validator Node on Solana Blockchain

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary Ault Markets plans to launch a validator node on the Solana blockchain to enhance its decentralized technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Ault Markets, plans to launch a validator node on the Solana blockchain in the third quarter of 2025. This move is part of Hyperscale Data's strategy to enhance its involvement with decentralized technologies and blockchain infrastructure services. The validator will enable transaction validation and include a staking rewards model for both internal operations and external participants. Additionally, Ault Markets aims to participate in the Solana Foundation Delegation Program to establish itself as a key infrastructure partner. This initiative is aligned with Hyperscale Data's long-term goal of building scalable infrastructure for blockchain and AI applications. The company also plans to divest its subsidiary Ault Capital Group by December 31, 2025, focusing solely on data center operations and digital assets thereafter.

Potential Positives

Hyperscale Data, Inc. is deepening its engagement with decentralized technologies by launching a validator node on the Solana blockchain, which may enhance its service offerings in blockchain infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with the company's strategy to integrate real-time blockchain operations across its portfolio, potentially leading to new revenue streams and expanding its market presence in the digital asset space.

The validator will support delegated staking, offering a transparent reward distribution model, which could attract more users and stakeholders to engage with the platform.

Ault Markets' application for the Solana Foundation Delegation Program positions Hyperscale Data as a potential key infrastructure partner within the Solana ecosystem, enhancing its reputation and influence in the blockchain industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release's focus on the upcoming divestiture of Ault Capital Group, Inc. may raise concerns about the company's future operational focus and potential revenue impacts.

The reliance on future developments in blockchain and decentralized finance may pose risks, as these are highly speculative sectors with uncertain outcomes.

The statement regarding the necessity for Series F Preferred Stock holders to surrender shares to benefit from the divestiture may create confusion among investors and potentially lead to dissatisfaction.

FAQ

What is Hyperscale Data's recent announcement about?

Hyperscale Data announced plans for its subsidiary Ault Markets to launch a validator node on the Solana blockchain.

When does Ault Markets plan to launch its validator node?

The validator node is set to be launched in the third quarter of 2025.

What benefits will the Solana validator provide?

The validator will support delegated staking, offering rewards through a fair distribution model.

How does this initiative align with Hyperscale Data's strategy?

This initiative is part of Hyperscale Data's strategy to enhance its blockchain infrastructure and engage with decentralized technologies.

What future plans does Ault Markets have beyond Solana?

Ault Markets intends to broaden its validation services to additional blockchain protocols over time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,922 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Markets, Inc. (“



Ault Markets



”), plans to launch a validator node on the Solana blockchain. This initiative marks a further step in Hyperscale Data’s strategy to deepen its engagement with decentralized technologies and enhance its blockchain infrastructure services.





Ault Markets’ entry into Solana validation is a milestone in Hyperscale Data’s broader vision to integrate real-time blockchain operations across its portfolio of artificial intelligence (“



AI



”), digital assets and financial technology platforms. Ault Markets’ plan involves:









Validator Launch on Solana



– Ault Markets plans to deploy a high-performance validator node on the Solana blockchain in the third quarter of 2025, enabling participation in transaction validation and block production.



– Ault Markets plans to deploy a high-performance validator node on the Solana blockchain in the third quarter of 2025, enabling participation in transaction validation and block production.





Delegation and Reward Model



– The validator will support delegated staking, offering rewards to internal operations and external participants through a fair and transparent distribution structure.



– The validator will support delegated staking, offering rewards to internal operations and external participants through a fair and transparent distribution structure.





Infrastructure-Driven Vision



– The validator launch aligns with Hyperscale Data’s long-term objective to build secure, high-throughput infrastructure to support next-generation blockchain and AI workloads.



– The validator launch aligns with Hyperscale Data’s long-term objective to build secure, high-throughput infrastructure to support next-generation blockchain and AI workloads.





Protocol-Level Engagement



– Ault Markets is preparing an application for the Solana Foundation Delegation Program, aiming to become a key infrastructure partner within the Solana ecosystem.







“Launching a Solana validator is a strategic step in our mission to build the next generation of blockchain infrastructure and asset management,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “This initiative will allow us to directly support the Solana ecosystem while expanding our role in decentralized finance.”





“Over time, Ault Markets intends to broaden its validation services to additional blockchain protocols,” Ault added. “From core infrastructure to decentralized finance, we’re committed to delivering a robust suite of tools that support the evolving needs of the global digital asset landscape.”





This validator is expected to be an important component of Ault Markets’ multi-chain infrastructure strategy, focused on building a compliant, scalable and diversified platform to support a broad array of blockchain ecosystems.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to operate in the digital asset space as described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.