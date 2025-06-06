Hyperscale Data, Inc. Subsidiary askROI Launches Advanced AI Agent to Revolutionize Customer Service Operations

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary, askROI, launched an AI customer service agent enhancing support efficiency and satisfaction across industries.

Quiver AI Summary

Hyperscale Data, Inc. has announced the launch of its advanced AI Agent through its subsidiary askROI, which aims to revolutionize customer service across various industries. This AI-powered tool utilizes cutting-edge natural language processing and machine learning to provide real-time, context-aware support to customers 24/7, enhancing response times, customer satisfaction, and lowering support costs. Key features include natural language understanding and integration with existing CRM and helpdesk platforms. askROI has already implemented this technology internally and is gradually rolling it out to its other subsidiaries. In addition, Hyperscale Data is preparing for a divestiture of its subsidiary Ault Capital Group by the end of 2025, after which it will focus solely on operating data centers and supporting high-performance computing services.

Potential Positives

Launch of an advanced AI Agent by askROI designed to transform customer service operations, enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing support costs.

The AI Agent's capabilities include advanced natural language understanding and compatibility with existing enterprise systems, providing businesses with a powerful tool for customer service improvement.

The implementation of the AI Agent within Hyperscale Data's own operations suggests confidence in the technology and the potential for improved efficiency across the company's subsidiaries.

Hyperscale Data is positioning itself to focus solely on high-performance computing services post-divestiture, potentially strengthening its core business strategy.

Potential Negatives

The decision to divest Ault Capital Group, Inc. may signal a strategic shift or a lack of confidence in that subsidiary's future performance.

The issuance of the Series F Preferred Stock and the conditions surrounding the exchange for ACG shares may create confusion among stockholders regarding their ownership structure and future returns.

Heavy reliance on AI technology for customer service might expose the company to risks related to technological failures or public backlash against automation in customer interactions.

FAQ

What is the askROI AI Agent?

The askROI AI Agent is an advanced AI tool designed to enhance customer service operations with real-time support and natural language processing capabilities.

How does the AI Agent improve customer service?

The AI Agent improves customer service by delivering context-aware support, enhancing response times, and increasing customer satisfaction while reducing support costs.

Where can I learn more about askROI?

For more details about the askROI AI Agent, visit their website at askROI.com.

What subsidiaries does Hyperscale Data have?

Hyperscale Data’s subsidiaries include askROI, Sentinum, Inc., and Ault Capital Group, Inc. (ACG), each specializing in different sectors.

When is the expected ACG divestiture?

The divestiture of Ault Capital Group, Inc. is expected to occur around December 31, 2025, subject to shareholder agreements.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $7,083 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM B. HORNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2 shares for an estimated $10

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary askROI, Inc. (“



askROI



”), has officially launched an advanced Artificial Intelligence (“



AI



”) Agent designed to transform customer service operations across industries.





The new AI-powered agent leverages state-of-the-art natural language processing and machine learning capabilities to deliver real-time, context-aware support to customers on a 24/7 basis. Built with enterprise scalability, security, and flexibility at its core, the askROI AI Agent empowers businesses to improve response times, boost customer satisfaction, and significantly reduce support costs.





Key features of the AI Agent:









Natural Language Understanding:



Advanced comprehension of customer intent, even in complex or multi-step queries; and



Advanced comprehension of customer intent, even in complex or multi-step queries; and





Enterprise Integration:



Plug-and-play compatibility with CRM, helpdesk, and analytics platforms.











askROI has already instituted its AI Agent within its own customer service system as well as at Hyperscale Data and is rolling it out further to its family of companies.





“Our mission at askROI is to augment human potential with intelligent tools,” said Darren Magot, President of askROI. “With this launch, we are providing customer service teams with a scalable, reliable, and deeply insightful solution that will evolve with their needs.”





askROI encourages any interested users to visit



askROI.com



for more details on its AI Agent.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



