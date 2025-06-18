Hyperscale Data, Inc. Reports Over 160,000 App Downloads for askROI, Inc. Amid Strong Organic Growth

askROI, a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data, surpasses 160,000 app downloads, highlighting strong organic growth of its AI platform.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, askROI, has achieved over 160,000 app downloads across the Apple App Store and Google Play, reflecting strong organic growth despite limited marketing efforts. The askROI app, which features advanced AI tools for personal and business use, is still being refined for better performance across various applications. Company founder Milton "Todd" Ault III expressed pride in the team's progress and indicated plans for enhanced marketing and a new platform version in the coming months. Additionally, Hyperscale Data is planning a divestiture of its subsidiary ACG by the end of 2025, which will allow the company to focus solely on owning and operating data centers.

Potential Positives

askROI has achieved a significant milestone with over 160,000 cumulative app downloads, indicating strong initial user interest and adoption.

The app provides advanced AI tools for personal and business applications, positioning askROI to tap into the growing AI market.

The company reports organic growth despite minimal marketing efforts, suggesting strong underlying demand for the app's offerings.

Future plans to enhance marketing efforts and roll out new versions of the AI platform indicate a proactive approach to capitalize on current momentum.

Potential Negatives

askROI's growth in app downloads, while notable, has occurred despite minimal marketing efforts, raising concerns about future scaling and user retention.

The company is undergoing a significant transition with the impending divestiture of ACG, which may create uncertainty regarding its business focus and operational stability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is askROI and what milestone has it achieved?

askROI is a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data, Inc. that has surpassed 160,000 app downloads, indicating strong early growth.

Where can I download the askROI app?

The askROI app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

What features does the askROI app offer?

askROI provides users access to advanced artificial intelligence tools for personal and business applications.

What are Hyperscale Data’s future plans for the askROI app?

The company plans to launch a new version of the AI platform and enhance marketing efforts in the coming months.

How can I stay updated on Hyperscale Data's developments?

Interested parties can read public filings and press releases on Hyperscale Data’s Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary askROI, Inc. (“



askROI



”), has surpassed 160,000 cumulative app downloads between the Apple App Store and Google Play. This marks a key milestone in askROI’s early growth and adoption.





askROI recently announced the launch of its app in both the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering users access to advanced artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) tools for both personal and business applications. Despite minimal marketing efforts to date, askROI’s organic traction continues to grow as askROI seeks to fine-tune its AI platform.





“askROI has done very little marketing so far as the team continues to test and refine its AI platform across multiple use cases,” stated Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “I am very proud of the progress made by the team and look forward to more growth as the askROI team launches new updates and new future products. Over the coming months, the askROI team plans to roll out a new version of its AI platform and significantly bolster its marketing efforts.”





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to complete the Divestiture of ACG on or about December 31, 2025. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



