Hyperscale Data, Inc. Reports January 2025 Bitcoin Mining Revenue of Approximately $1.9 Million as Transition to High-Performance Computing Services Commences

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary mined 19.2 Bitcoin in January, anticipating a transition to high-performance computing by September 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Sentinum, mined approximately 19.2 Bitcoin in January 2025, generating about $1.9 million in revenue at a Bitcoin price of $97,000. The company is transitioning to focus on high-performance computing (HPC) services for AI solutions, with plans to complete this transition by September 2025. While they anticipate transitioning from Bitcoin mining to HPC services will significantly alter their revenue stream, they expect to generate around $20 million from Bitcoin operations in 2025 if current conditions hold. Hyperscale Data remains confident in its mining activities and commits to updating stakeholders about its business developments. The company's transition raises potential risks related to Bitcoin price volatility and other operational factors.

Potential Positives

Sentinum, a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data, mined approximately 19.2 Bitcoin in January 2025, generating an estimated $1.9 million in Bitcoin mining revenue.

The company anticipates generating approximately $20 million in Bitcoin mining revenue for 2025, assuming stable Bitcoin prices and successful transition to high-performance computing services.

Hyperscale Data is strategically transitioning to offer high-performance computing services, positioning itself for future growth in the AI solutions sector.

The company expects to enhance its mining operations by bringing additional Bitcoin mining machines online at its Montana location by the end of March 2025.

Potential Negatives

The company is undergoing a significant transition from Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing services, indicating a potential decline in immediate revenue from mining operations.

The reliance on the volatile Bitcoin market for revenue causes significant uncertainty in the company's financial projections, which could impact investor confidence.

Any delays in the transition to HPC services could hinder revenue generation and raise questions about the company's strategic direction and operational efficiency.

FAQ

How much Bitcoin did Sentinum mine in January 2025?

Sentinum mined approximately 19.2 Bitcoin in January 2025 at its Michigan data center.

What is Hyperscale Data's revenue forecast for 2025?

The company anticipates generating approximately $20 million in Bitcoin mining revenue in 2025, assuming current Bitcoin prices.

What transition is Hyperscale Data undergoing?

Hyperscale Data is transitioning to providing high-performance computing (HPC) services to power AI solutions by September 2025.

When will Bitcoin mining machines be operational in Montana?

The Bitcoin mining machines in Montana are expected to be back online by the end of March 2025.

Where can investors find more information about Hyperscale Data?

Investors can visit the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or view public filings at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 13 purchases buying 92,585 shares for an estimated $32,803 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM B. HORNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2 shares for an estimated $10

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. (“



Sentinum



”) mined approximately 19.2 Bitcoin in the month of January 2025, which were mined at the Company’s data center in Michigan (the “



Data Center



”). The January monthly mining run rate of approximately $1.9 million in Bitcoin mining revenue is based upon a current Bitcoin price of approximately $97,000.





Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, stated, “We are transitioning to becoming a provider of high-performance computing (“



HPC



”) services powering AI solutions, which we believe holds greater promise in the foreseeable future, and we expect the transition will be completed at the end of September 2025. In the meantime, we remain confident in our mining operations and maintain our medium-term view on Bitcoin as an appreciating asset that supports the Company’s overall capital allocation strategy. We also expect to bring Bitcoin mining machines back online at our Montana location by the end of March, which will bolster our mining activities. Assuming Bitcoin maintains its current price of approximately $97,000, and that the Company has fully transitioned the Data Center’s existing power capacity of 30MW from self-mining of Bitcoin to HPC services in September of this year, we anticipate generating approximately $20 million in Bitcoin mining revenue in 2025. If our transition to HPC services is delayed, then we would realize additional revenue from our Bitcoin operations.”





Hyperscale Data notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, the ability to build out and provide the necessary power for miners, and other factors that may impact the results of Bitcoin mining production or operations.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov



.







About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at



www.sec.gov



and on the Company’s website at



www.hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.