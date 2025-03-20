Hyperscale Data, Inc. Declares Monthly Cash Dividends on Series D and Series E Preferred Stocks

Hyperscale Data announces cash dividends on preferred stocks and updates on dividend deferrals for Series E Preferred Stock.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share on its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a record date of March 31, 2025, and a payment date of April 10, 2025. Additionally, the company declared a reduced monthly cash dividend of $0.20833 for its 10.00% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, covering a previously deferred payment from February 2025, but decided not to declare a dividend for March 2025. The company mentioned its shift in focus from a diversified holding company to primarily operating data centers for high-performance computing. Hyperscale Data is also involved in various industries through its subsidiaries.

Hyperscale Data has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share for its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The board's declaration of a cash dividend for the previously deferred Series E Preferred Stock indicates financial stability and an effort to maintain investor confidence.

The company's transition to focusing solely on owning and operating data centers for high performance computing services could enhance its growth potential in emerging markets like artificial intelligence.

The announcement of deferring the monthly cash dividend for the Series E Preferred Stock could signal financial distress or instability in maintaining dividend consistency.

The need to defer dividend payments on the Series E Preferred Stock raises concerns about the company's cash flow and overall financial health.

Transitioning from a diversified holding company to solely owning and operating data centers may indicate a strategic shift that could lead to uncertainties regarding future revenue streams.

What is the latest dividend declared by Hyperscale Data?

Hyperscale Data has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share for its 13.00% Series D Preferred Stock.

When is the record date for the recent dividends?

The record date for the declared dividends is March 31, 2025.

What is the payment date for the dividends?

The payment date for the dividends is April 10, 2025.

Why was the dividend on Series E Preferred Stock deferred?

The dividend for Series E Preferred Stock was deferred due to the certificate of designations allowing up to 12 months of deferral.

How can investors find more information about Hyperscale Data?

Investors can find more information through the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or at www.sec.gov.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 11 purchases buying 77,585 shares for an estimated $29,418 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM B. HORNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2 shares for an estimated $10

$GPUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GPUS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 9,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,464

MORGAN STANLEY added 216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,049

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43

”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is March 31, 2025, and the payment date is Thursday, April 10, 2025.





https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:GPUSpD







”). The declared dividend is for the previously deferred dividend for the month ended February 28, 2025. The record date for this dividend is March 31, 2025, and the payment date is Thursday, April 10, 2025.





In addition, the Board has elected not to declare a monthly cash dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock for the month ending March 31, 2025. The certificate of designations for the Series E Preferred Stock permits the Company to defer up to 12 consecutive monthly dividend payments on the Series E Preferred Stock without such deferrals being considered missed. The Company notes that the dividend is a cumulative dividend that accrues for payment in the future.





Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141;



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at





www.hyperscaledata.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.