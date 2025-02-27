Hyperscale Data, Inc. Announces Agreement to Increase Power Capacity at Michigan Data Center by 40 Megawatts

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary ACS plans to increase its Michigan data center capacity by 40 MW to meet HPC demands.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services (ACS), has reached a preliminary agreement with a local natural gas utility to enhance its Michigan data center's power capacity by 40 megawatts (MW), raising its total capacity from approximately 30 MW to around 340 MW. This move comes as part of a larger goal to expand the data center to 300 MW, catering to the growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) services. The additional 40 MW is expected to be implemented faster than previous upgrades, as it will utilize natural gas instead of grid-supplied power. ACS is also exploring options for an extra 85 MW power supply. The project completion is subject to various risks, including funding and regulatory challenges. CEO William B. Horne expressed optimism about these expansions aligning with the company's long-term vision of focusing on data center operations.

Agreement in principle with the local natural gas utility to provide an additional 40 megawatts of power to the Michigan data center, increasing total capacity from approximately 30 MW to approximately 340 MW.

Expansion aligns with the company’s long-term goal to enhance its capability to serve the rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

Incremental 40 MW power delivery is expected to occur significantly sooner than the previously announced power upgrade, enhancing the company's operational capabilities in the short term.

The company is exploring further options that could add an additional 85 MW of capacity, indicating proactive planning for growth in the data center market.

The expansion project is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including potential delays or terminations, which could adversely affect the company's growth plans.

There is a significant dependency on obtaining regulatory consents and approvals, which could hinder the timely execution of the project.

The company may face challenges in raising sufficient funds for the power upgrades, threatening the financial viability of its expansion plans.

What is the recent announcement by Hyperscale Data?

Hyperscale Data announced a power capacity increase at its Michigan data center, from 30 MW to 340 MW, through a natural gas agreement.

How will the power capacity increase benefit ACS?

The power increase will enhance ACS's ability to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing services in the AI sector.

What sources will the new power upgrade come from?

The initial 40 MW will come from natural gas, while the future 300 MW is expected to be sourced from grid utilities, including nuclear.

When is the completion date for the power upgrades?

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months following the execution of definitive agreements with the local utility.

What risks could affect the power upgrades?

Risks include failure to execute agreements, fund the upgrade, secure regulatory approvals, and obtain necessary land rights, among others.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 13 purchases buying 92,585 shares for an estimated $32,803 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM B. HORNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2 shares for an estimated $10

$GPUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GPUS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 9,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,464

MORGAN STANLEY added 216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,049

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2025



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("



Hyperscale Data



" or the "



Company



"), today announced that its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, LLC ("



ACS



") has reached an agreement in principle with the local natural gas utility to provide the capability to energize ACS' Michigan data center (the "



Data Center



"), with an additional 40 megawatts ("



MW



”). This would enable ACS to increase its power capacity from approximately 30 MW to approximately 340 MW. This announcement follows the Company’s recent announcement detailing ACS’ ability to expand the Data Center to 300 MW. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months of the execution of definitive agreements.





As the Company recently stated, the expansion of the Data Center to 300 MW is a crucial long-term goal for ACS, enabling ACS to better serve the rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing (“



HPC



”) services powering artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) infrastructure. The Company notes that the incremental 40 MW of power would be delivered significantly sooner than the previously announced power upgrade. This is due, in part, to the difference in power supply, as the approximately 300 MW increase would be coming from grid utility sources, including nuclear power, while the approximately 40 MW would be coming from natural gas delivered to the Data Center. The Company is working through multiple approaches that could utilize the natural gas supply and provide incremental power to the Data Center while the larger power upgrade project is under way. Additionally, the Company is exploring options that could potentially provide a further incremental capability to energize another approximately 85 MW. As Hyperscale Data moves forward in the coming months with both its short-term transition to HPC services and its power upgrade expansion process, it will provide ongoing updates to its stockholders and the public as developments warrant.





William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, commented, “We are excited to take another step in the right direction for the Company’s long-term goal of becoming a pureplay data center business. The use of alternative power sources will be critical in ACS’ plans to bring incremental power to the Data Center and serve the growing AI data center industry.”





The completion of the power upgrades is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, one or more which could result in the project being curtailed, delayed or terminated, including, but not limited to: failure to agree upon terms and execute definitive agreements; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds to pay for the power upgrades; failure to obtain regulatory consents and approvals; the inability to obtain sufficient easements, rights-of-way and land rights necessary to the work to be performed, and other presently unforeseen events or conditions.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data intends to completely divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025, at which time it would be solely an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services. Until then, however, the Company provides, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at



www.sec.gov



and on the Company’s website at



www.hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



