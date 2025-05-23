Hyperscale Data, Inc. to Accept $TRUMP Meme Coin as Payment on Bitnile.com Starting June 2025

Hyperscale Data will accept the $TRUMP meme coin on Bitnile.com for in-game currency purchases starting June 15, 2025.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that starting on June 15, 2025, the $TRUMP meme coin will be accepted as a payment method on Bitnile.com, a social-casino platform. Users can buy a special Nile Package with $TRUMP, which contains Bitnile.com’s virtual currency, Nile tokens, used for various casino games, as well as Nile sweeps coins that provide entries for sweepstakes. To promote the new payment option, Bitnile.com will triple the number of tokens and coins received for one month after the launch. Hyperscale Data also plans to evaluate further cryptocurrencies to be added as payment options in the future. Additionally, the company is preparing for the divestiture of its subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, by the end of 2025, focusing on data center operations and high-performance computing services.

Potential Positives

Announcement of $TRUMP meme coin as an accepted payment method on Bitnile.com enhances the platform's usability and appeal to cryptocurrency holders.

Promotion offering three times the number of Tokens and Coins for $TRUMP purchases incentivizes user engagement and increases transactional volume on Bitnile.com.

Potential for future acceptance of additional cryptocurrencies indicates a strategy for broadening payment options and market reach, appealing to a wider audience.

Potential Negatives

The acceptance of the $TRUMP meme coin as a payment method may signal a shift towards speculative and volatile cryptocurrencies, which could raise concerns about the company's financial stability and reputation.

The planned divestiture of Ault Capital Group by the end of 2025 could indicate potential challenges in maintaining a diversified business portfolio and raise uncertainties about future revenue streams for Hyperscale Data.

By not specifying the potential risks associated with the promotion of the Nile Package, such as regulatory or market volatility risks, the press release may present an overly optimistic view that could mislead investors.

FAQ

When will $TRUMP be accepted as a payment method?

$TRUMP will become an accepted payment method on Bitnile.com on or about June 15, 2025.

What is the Nile Package on Bitnile.com?

The Nile Package allows players to purchase virtual in-game currency, Nile tokens, for use in social casino games.

What promotion is available after $TRUMP launch?

For one month, players using $TRUMP can receive three times the number of Tokens and Coins with their Nile Package purchase.

Can $TRUMP holders redeem Tokens for cash?

No, the Tokens obtained through the Nile Package cannot be redeemed for cash or prizes.

Are there plans to accept more cryptocurrencies?

Yes, BitNile.com is evaluating additional cryptocurrencies for future payment options, with announcements expected in the coming months.

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that, on or about June 15, 2025, the $TRUMP meme coin will become an accepted payment method on



Bitnile.com



, the sweepstakes-based social-casino platform operated by Bitnile.com, Inc. (“



Bitnile.com



”), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hyperscale Data.





Players will be able to use Solana-based $TRUMP to purchase a package (the “



Nile Package



”) of Bitnile.com’s virtual in-game currency, Nile tokens (the “



Tokens



”). The Tokens are used to enter a wide range of casino-style social games on



BitNile.com



, including slots, poker and blackjack. The Tokens cannot be redeemed for cash or prizes. In addition to the Tokens, purchases of the Nile Package receive Nile sweeps coins (the “



Coins



”). The Coins, which cannot be purchased, give the holder sweepstakes entries, the winners of which can receive prizes or cryptocurrency (in the form of currency used to purchase the Nile Package that gifted the Coins).





“We love the idea that a meme coin can have real purpose and functionality in today’s digital world. With more than 750,000 wallets holding $TRUMP, we believe there is a market for those holders who want to engage in social gaming,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “Starting mid-June, $TRUMP holders will be able to enjoy



BitNile.com



in a whole new way.”











Special Package Promotion







For one month after $TRUMP becomes an accepted payment method,



BitNile.com



will offer a limited-time promotion: players who use $TRUMP to purchase Nile Packages will receive three times the number of Tokens and Coins. For example, a $20.00 package that normally includes 50,000 Tokens and 21 Coins will be upgraded to 150,000 Tokens and 63 Coins during the promotional period.





“This is more than just gaming,” Milton “Todd” Ault III added. “By tripling the Nile Package size, we’re amplifying the experience—users get to experience more of the social casino games while receiving additional chances to win cryptocurrency and exciting prizes.”







Additional Cryptocurrencies to be Accepted











Additionally,



BitNile.com



is actively evaluating additional cryptocurrencies for future payment options and expects to announce more supported digital assets in the coming months.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



