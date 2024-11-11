Hyperscale Data announces date, ratio of reverse stock split

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) announces date of effectiveness and the ratio of a forthcoming reverse stock split of the Class A Common Stock. On June 28, the company announced, on a Current Report on Form 8-K, the voting results from the annual meeting of stockholders held that day. At the Meeting, stockholders voted upon and approved Proposal 5, an amendment to the company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a Reverse Split with a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-thirty-five at any time prior to June 27, 2025, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range as determined by the company’s board of directors in its sole discretion. On October 24, the Board authorized a special committee of the Board to determine the ratio of the Reverse Split. On November 8, the Committee approved a one-for-thirty-five Reverse Split of the Common Stock that will be effective in the State of Delaware on Friday, November 22. The company anticipates that beginning with the opening of trading on Monday, November 25, the company’s Common Stock will trade on the NYSE American on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number, 09175M 804.

