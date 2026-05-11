Hyperliquid Is Trending Again. But Should You Buy the Coin?

Key Points

Hyperliquid is the most popular and most successful decentralized crypto exchange for trading perpetual futures.

A couple of heavyweights from prediction markets are about to encroach on its turf.

But, it also just started to compete in prediction markets, too.

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Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is up by 61% in 2026 so far, putting it firmly in the top-15 ranking of cryptocurrencies (with a market cap of $10.4 billion) and confirming its status as a trending cryptocurrency. On May 5, the platform launched native prediction markets on its platform, logging $6 million in contract trading volume on day one.

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But popularity and a climbing price are no substitutes for a real investment thesis about whether to buy it or not. So, before adding Hyperliquid to any portfolio, it helps to understand what drives its revenue and what its weak points are.

The market is hyped for Hype

Hyperliquid is a blockchain that's purpose-built as a decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) for a type of emerging crypto-financial instrument called perpetual futures (or perps for short).

Perps are contracts that let people take leveraged positions on an asset's price without an expiration date. Hyperliquid commands about 70% of all on-chain perpetual futures activity in the crypto sector, with monthly volume exceeding $180 billion as of April.

What makes the protocol interesting from an investment perspective are the tokenomics of its native coin, Hype.

Around 97% of the trading fees incurred by traders on Hyperliquid's exchange are used to buy Hype tokens on the open market, and, in late 2025, the Hyper Foundation voted to burn those purchased tokens permanently, reducing the outstanding supply. That activity has already burned more than 41 million Hype coins, worth over $1 billion as of early March, reducing its total supply by about 4.2%. Assuming current trading volumes hold, about $640 million worth of the crypto will be removed from circulation on an annual basis.

That's a lot to like -- and the platform's success is undeniable -- but it's also not the whole picture.

There might not be a moat here

Hyperliquid's 70% market share in perpetual futures sounds impregnable until you consider that its set of competitors is still growing, and powerful players are now entering.

Prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket are both pushing into perpetual futures, and Coinbase Global is seeking U.S. regulatory approval to offer perps as well. In crypto, rivals like Aster have been using aggressive incentive programs to siphon activity.

And because Hyperliquid currently blocks U.S. users due to its lack of regulatory permission to operate in the country -- which it has not yet sought, but which it could seek very soon if a clear regulatory framework emerges -- its addressable market is, for now, smaller than some of its competitors.

Of course, none of that disqualifies Hyperliquid as an investment; it only suggests that it will experience some growth slowdown as soon as competitors muscle their way in. Buying or holding the token isn't illegal or restricted in any way, and it can be found on mainstream U.S. crypto platforms. Plus, a protocol generating hundreds of millions of dollars in fees from real activity is rare, and Hype's supply-constricting tokenomics are among the strongest in crypto.

But this is still a very new and fairly risky asset. If your risk tolerance can handle the competitive threats, buying a small amount of Hype could make sense. For most people building diversified portfolios, Hyperliquid is better filed under "fascinating to watch" than "essential to own."

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.