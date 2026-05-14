Hyperliquid (HYPE) Could Soon Be Bigger Than Cardano (ADA). Does That Make It a Buy?

Key Points

Hyperliquid is a pioneer in a new type of wildly popular crypto derivatives.

Cardano is a pioneer in deliberative governance and development practices.

Holders get much more direct upside with one of these two assets.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) share a market capitalization in the $9 billion to $10 billion range, yet nearly everything else about them is different. Hyperliquid is a blockchain that dominates in decentralized perpetual futures, a type of financial derivative contract that lets investors take leveraged positions on asset prices on a constant basis. Cardano is a smart contract platform that was intended to be a more rigorously designed alternative to Ethereum.

In March, Hyperliquid briefly overtook Cardano by market cap. The two have since traded places again, and even if it happens a third time, over the long run, one of these two coins is likely to pull ahead. Here's what this means for investors trying to choose between them.

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Revenue versus reputation

What sets Hyperliquid apart from other chains is that it collects enormous fees from real activity on its network.

It handled $619 billion in trading volume for its perpetual futures platform in Q1 alone. At an annualized pace, its fee revenue exceeds $700 million -- a sum that is pretty much never heard in the same sentence as "revenue" in the crypto world.

Nearly all of that flows back to Hyperliquid's holders through a buyback-and-burn mechanism wherein 99% of trading fees are used to purchase Hype tokens, which are then permanently destroyed. Since January 2026, about $645 million has been spent on buybacks, and roughly 43.6 million Hype coin have been incinerated. The impact of these buybacks and the mechanism by which they occur is a potent and results in a steady tightening of the Hyperliquid supply, which helps increase its price.

Cardano's economic profile is another animal.

Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is its focus, and it held about $137 million in total value locked (TVL) as of early April. Its daily transaction fees were just $2,125 on May 12. It has just $47 million in stablecoins parked on its chain. In other words, Cardano's DeFi ecosystem is very small and underutilized.

There are other factors related to the design of these two networks that are worth understanding as well.

Cardano offers staking at a yield of between 3% to 4.5% annually. But those rewards are funded primarily from a pre-allocated reserve pool and transaction fees, not from the protocol's earned revenue. Hyperliquid also supports staking at an annual yield of about 2.5%, but its yield flows from the fees generated by platform activity rather than a reserve pool, directly tying staking rewards to the network's economic output.

The risks that could scramble the rankings

Hyperliquid's positioning and business model are both compelling, but this crypto carries specific vulnerabilities.

Less than half of the token's maximum supply currently circulates, and there are substantial supply unlocks scheduled through 2027. Each batch of unlocks represents potential selling pressure. What's more, rival platforms like Aster are using incentive programs to capture user activity, while centralized exchanges are also making a push into perpetual futures. So the on-chain activity that causes Hype tokens to get burned is going to be under pressure.

Cardano's risks are more chronic in nature, starting with the ongoing issue that the chain has consistently underwhelmed in adoption. There simply isn't a niche in which Cardano is the leading chain or the go-to platform. Nor is its ecosystem even differentiated enough to be very competitive.

Therefore, for investors who can handle higher risk, Hyperliquid is the more defensible purchase.

It has a clear mechanism that directly ties token value to platform usage, backed by hundreds of millions in real revenue. Cardano's potential is getting harder to believe in, and it's unclear how it can ever lead or attract significant capital.

Between these two, Hyperliquid's fundamentals give it the stronger claim to its market cap and, if its dominance in perpetual futures holds, it could eventually leave Cardano behind. Just don't buy it with the expectation that it belongs in the safe part of your crypto portfolio, as it's quite risky given its competition.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.