Markets
HYPD

Hyperion DeFi Names Hyunsu Jung CEO

January 05, 2026 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), an ophthalmic technology company, on Monday announced that its Board has appointed Hyunsu Jung as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Jung joined Hyperion DeFi as Chief Investment Officer in June 2025. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jung designed and deployed differentiated digital asset strategies at DARMA Capital

Robert Rubenstein brings three decades of experience and will be joining as General Counsel, effective January 12.

In the pre-market trading, Hyperion DeFi is 8.9386% higher at $3.9000 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HYPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.