Hyperion DeFi Names Hyunsu Jung CEO

(RTTNews) - Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), an ophthalmic technology company, on Monday announced that its Board has appointed Hyunsu Jung as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Jung joined Hyperion DeFi as Chief Investment Officer in June 2025. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jung designed and deployed differentiated digital asset strategies at DARMA Capital

Robert Rubenstein brings three decades of experience and will be joining as General Counsel, effective January 12.

In the pre-market trading, Hyperion DeFi is 8.9386% higher at $3.9000 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.