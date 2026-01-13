Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) Price Target Increased by 46.87% to 5.99

The average one-year price target for Hyperion DeFi (NasdaqCM:HYPD) has been revised to $5.99 / share. This is an increase of 46.87% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.69% from the latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperion DeFi. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYPD is 0.52%, an increase of 2,693.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 413.50% to 809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lasry Marc holds 240K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 89K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

Keb Asset Management holds 62K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 66.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPD by 149.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPD by 116,757.53% over the last quarter.

