This Hypergrowth Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next $1 Trillion Digital Asset

Key Points

Over the past 12 months, the Solana blockchain ecosystem generated nearly $3 billion in revenue.

Solana is now growing faster than Ethereum, especially in key areas such as decentralized finance.

While Solana has huge upside potential, it remains a volatile and highly speculative cryptocurrency.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

In the crypto market, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains the unquestioned market leader. With a current market cap of $2.2 trillion, Bitcoin still accounts for a staggering 60% of the total value of the crypto market.

But there's another cryptocurrency that investors should be keeping their eye on, and that's Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). This hypergrowth cryptocurrency has the potential to become the next $1 trillion digital asset, and here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Turbo-charged growth for Solana

In October, investment firm 21Shares released a new report on Solana, and quite frankly, the numbers are eye-popping. Over the most recent 12-month period (October 2024 to September 2025), the Solana blockchain ecosystem generated $2.85 billion in revenue.

To put that number into perspective, that's approximately the same annualized revenue ($3 billion) that the buzzy AI start-up Anthropic reported in May. For good reason, 21Shares referred to Solana as "one of the most dynamic revenue-generating ecosystems in crypto."

Growth seems to be occurring everywhere in the Solana ecosystem, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI). Yes, meme coin trading on Solana's super-fast decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges accounts for a good chunk of the revenue being generated. However, Solana's revenue streams are now extremely diversified.

Solana vs. Ethereum

Solana is now growing much faster than Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), thanks to its built-in speed, cost, and efficiency advantages. For example, Solana can now process more than 100,000 transactions per second, while the main Ethereum blockchain can only process 15 to 30 transactions per second. No wonder developers, users, and technologists are migrating from Ethereum to Solana. It's better, cheaper, and faster.

In November 2023, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest extolled the virtues of Solana, pointing out that it was then on pace to disrupt Ethereum. Even in areas where Ethereum previously reigned supreme -- such as DeFi -- Solana has gained market share. In any 24-hour period, more crypto trading now takes place on the Solana blockchain than on the Ethereum blockchain.

Solana's growth is all the more impressive, given that it is trying to overcome a huge first-mover advantage for Ethereum. Keep in mind: Ethereum launched in July 2015, while Solana launched to the public in March 2020.

Ethereum may have pioneered the concept of a smart contract blockchain network, but Solana is now taking it to an entirely new level. Five years after launch, Ethereum was generating approximately $10 million in revenue per month. By way of comparison, Solana is now generating $240 million in revenue per month.

Can Solana keep up its rapid growth?

The problem, however, is that Solana's price performance can be wildly unpredictable. In 2023, Solana soared by more than 900%. But this year, Solana is only up 2.5%. Moreover, Solana is badly lagging behind Ethereum, which is up 21% in 2025. So all of that fantastic growth has not yet translated into superior crypto market performance for Solana.

It's up to you to decide the reason why. One reason might be that investors still view Solana as a blockchain for meme coin trading, and not much else. So they could be very cautious about bidding up the price of Solana to unreasonable levels based on meme coin mania.

Another reason might be that investors still don't quite trust Solana. After all, in November 2022, Solana got caught up in the fiasco involving Sam Bankman-Fried and the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a span of mere weeks, Solana collapsed in value, and some wondered if it would survive.

Moreover, it's unclear how much traction Solana is actually gaining with its mobile crypto strategy, which first rolled out in early 2023. That was when Solana launched its first mobile crypto phone to much fanfare. However, this experimental new product was priced much like an iPhone, and didn't get a lot of buzz beyond the early adopters. Solana launched a lower-priced option earlier this year, but is that enough to acquire new users?

The path to a $1 trillion market cap

Currently, Solana has a market cap of $100 billion. So, in order for it to become a $1 trillion digital asset, it will need to increase 10-fold in size. That's a tall task for any cryptocurrency, even Bitcoin. So a lot will need to go right.

At the very least, Solana will need to shed its image as a blockchain primarily used for swapping meme coins and show that it has real staying power when it comes to DeFi. But if that happens -- and it's a big "if" -- Solana could be on its way to trillion-dollar digital asset status.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.