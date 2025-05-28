Hyperfine Gets FDA Clearance For Optive AI Software, Marking Major Upgrade To Swoop MRI Imaging

(RTTNews) - Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has cleared its new Optive AI software, representing the most significant improvement to date in image quality for its Swoop portable MRI system.

The Swoop system is a portable magnetic resonance brain imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head, where a full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. The device received initial FDA clearance in 2020.

Today's approval is for the tenth-generation software that utilizes advanced AI algorithms to enhance every stage of brain imaging - from noise reduction and image acquisition to reconstruction and post-processing, resulting in clearer, more uniform, and anatomically detailed images.

According to the company, early users at select clinical sites reported image quality approaching that of conventional 1.5T MRI scanners, a notable achievement for an ultra-low-field, portable device.

"This release marks a transformative moment for Hyperfine," said Rafael O'Halloran, VP of Technology.

He further added, "The image clarity enabled by Optive AI software allows for more confident point-of-care diagnoses and sets a new bar for portable imaging."

Hyperfine plans to begin rollout in Q3 2025, with expectations that this advancement will support expanded hospital adoption and entry into neurology clinics.

The Swoop system is the first FDA-cleared, AI-powered, portable MRI system for brain imaging in patients of all ages, designed to bring accessible neuroimaging to settings where traditional MRI may not be practical.

Currently, HYPR is trading at $0.60, down by 8.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

