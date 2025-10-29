Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) Price Target Increased by 78.57% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings (NYSEAM:HYLN) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 78.57% from the prior estimate of $2.86 dated May 31, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.68% from the latest reported closing price of $2.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLN is 0.01%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 61,625K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,101K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 17.10% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 5,500K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,138K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,289K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 3.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,252K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares , representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 17.82% over the last quarter.

